Liberia: Pro-Temp Karnga Lawrence Wants Local Content Prioritized By Concessions in Liberia

President Pro Temp Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, wants keen priority given local content in all concession agreement and operations with the government of Liberia. She made the statement Tuesday while encouraging members of the Senate committees on Lands, Mines and Concession to place strong emphasis on local content in their quarterly report.

She believes local content of every concession directly impact Liberians in the private sectors and should be prioritize while scrutinizing concession agreements. Her statement was a follow up to the Senate's decision that mandates investigation into allegation of "marginalization" of local businesses by concession companies operating in Liberia.

As part of the Senate's decision during the Tuesday, February 18, 2025 session, Pro-tempore Karnga Lawrence also instructed the committees on concession and investment, Land Mines, and judiciary to report before the Legislature first break of the year 2025 expected at the end of March.

The Pro Tempore also encouraged Members of the Senate specially those heading committees to work collaboratively in exercising robust oversight. The Senate decision was a result of a communication from Bomi County Senator Edwin M. Snowe Jr. in which he call on the Senate to investigate matters of "growing wave of Marginalization of Liberians in their own economy."