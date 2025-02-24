Liberia: Boakai Warned!

...To Remove His Hands From Richard Koon Business"

onrovia- A senior citizen of Lofa County has warned President, Joseph N. Boakai to move his hands from the ongoing fight over the position of a speaker.

In an interview with this paper, Mr. G. Moses K. Dorbor who is a kinsman to the President said, "We all cannot sit down and allow our brother, our son from Lofa and President of Liberia to precede wrongly and say nothing about it."

Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and Montserrado County District #11 Representative, Richard Koon have been at an unending power scramble for months now and it is yet to settle as to who takes the day. Their actions reportedly led to burning of parts of the parliament building.

But according to the former broadcast journalist, the reported action that the President has his hands in the ousting of a legitimate Speaker for a regime speaker speaks volume and needs some quick interventions.

Mr. Dorbor called on the President to take into consideration the ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia and use wisdom in ensuring that the matter over the speakership is brought under control. "You are always speaking of rules of law and you are not following what the Supreme Court says. The High Court came up with a ruling and you have turned your back to it and supporting this Richard Koon man," Mr. Dorbor said.

He added, "For some of us who have lived for a while know what brought war in Liberia. When one group of people feel dissatisfied, it has the ability to cause problem."

According to the president's kinsman, Preident Boakia needs to correct the 'missteps' in his administration before things go off hands. "There were lots of expectations from him because he has served in government for many years and even if he did not learn anything during those years in government, the 12 years with former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf were enough for one to grasp."

He said, "President Boakai please move your hands from this Richard Koon man business. It is creating embarrassment for your government and could bring problem in the country if care is not taken."

In a social media post he said, "This is your nephew speaking and I hope you will listen to me today. If the soup waste, all of us will suffer and the water will rub on all Lofa citizens."

He added, "Koffa and Koon contested the speakership position and Koon was defeated with all of the supporters. Mr. Koffa worked with your government so closely that he was even isolated by his own partisans. Let's keep this country peaceful for our children and grandchildren unborn."