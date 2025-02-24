Liberia: Marvin Cole Reverses Criticism

Bong- CDC Representative Josiah Marvin Cole has reversed his previous criticism of Bong County Superintendent Hawa Norris, now praising her for working with opposition lawmakers and driving development in the county.

Speaking in Gbarmue Town on Sunday, Rep. Cole stated that Madam Norris' ability to work with all lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation, and her commitment to the county's development set her apart from her predecessors over the last decade.

"Supt. Norris is the best-performing Superintendent in the last decade. She actively seeks the views of opposition lawmakers on development initiatives. This is commendable," he said.

He expressed enthusiasm over the county's rapid development and encouraged Sup. Norris to maintain her trajectory of inclusive governance for the greater good of Bong County.

The District #3 lawmaker, previously hesitant to pledge his support, stated that he would work with the superintendent as long as she resisted influences seeking to divide the county.

He said the opposition would feel more secure in contributing to the development efforts of the Boakai-Koung administration if the government refrained from discrimination and fostered an inclusive environment.

"President Boakai can be assured that Liberia will develop if government officials work with the opposition the way Supt. Norris is doing," he remarked.

Rep. Cole's newfound praise for the superintendent has sparked debate over his alignment with the Unity Party-led government, with some citizens viewing him as a shrewd politician.

The District #3 Representative had previously accused Sup. Norris of favoritism and refusing to engage with opposition lawmakers. He had criticized her leadership as a continuation of business as usual, arguing that she had failed to uphold her promise of accountability.