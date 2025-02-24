Liberia: Sethi Recommits

While the management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik Inc is reeling from Tuesday's tragic incident in which one of its employees lost his life and more so counting the cost of the tragedy, it has equally recommitted itself to doing the needful to address and further understand the situation.

The incident which the company has rued may come as a shock to the management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik, Inc. but it also confirms the infallibility of systems in most cases considering the robust safety protocols the company says it has in place.

As a responsible entity contributing to the economic viability of the country by paying taxes to government and providing employment opportunities to hundreds of Liberians, the management did not shield the veracity of the tragedy, but acknowledged it as an industrial incident and expressed profound regret.

"Our employees are the heart of our operations, and their safety is our priority. This loss is painful to all of us," a statement issued by the management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik read.

Management pledged that it would do everything in our power to support the family of Mr. Samukai and, at the same time, to work alongside the authorities to address and understand this tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family, and will continue to provide the necessary support during this difficult period," management further stated.

According to Sethi Ferro Fabrik, the safety and wellbeing of employees is of highest priority along with a robust safety measures in place.

Amid what occurred on Tuesday at the Oxygen Plant, SethiFerro Fabrik reaffirmed its commitment to continuously working to uphold at the highest industrial level.

Though the company recognized the fact that no system is infallible, it has vowed to take the incident with the outmost seriousness.

"As the relevant authority of government conducts its investigating, we are fully cooperating to ensure a transparent and thorough process. We remain committed to learning from the incident and reinforcing our safety protocols where necessary," management announced.

Sethi Ferro Fabrik used the medium to clarify that there were no two fatalities and multiple injuries, but only one dead and no other injuries sustained, contrary to media reports.

Management said it took immediate action following the incident, and that they are fully cooperating with investigation being conducted by local authorities to establish cause of the incident.

Sethi Ferro Fabrik management hailed the community for its support during what it called "challenging time", and promised to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Management also extended sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues affected by the tragic loss, adding "We have begun immediate engagement with the family of SaahSamukai and are doing everything we can to support them during the difficult period."

Sethi Ferro Fabrik Inc located in the Chicken Soup Community in Gardneraville, is owned and operated by the Sethi Group of Companies that has several industrial establishments across Monrovia and parts of the country.