Nigeria: Cross River to Restructure Calabar Carnival After 20 Years

24 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Calabar Carnival was initiated in 2005 by the administration of Donald Duke, then-governor of the state.

The Cross River State Government is set to restructure the annual Calabar Carnival after 20 years of existence.

Nsa Gill, the spokesperson to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, said this in a statement to reporters in Calabar on Sunday.

He said the government had set up a 13-member carnival review committee headed by Edem Duke, a former minister of culture.

Mr Gill said the committee had a 10-point term of reference and that its report would be delivered within two weeks.

According to him, the essence of the review is to improve the carnival's standard and align it with global trends in tourism product development and repackaging.

"The review is aimed at restructuring the carnival, which showcases one of the world's finest displays of arts, culture, and tradition.

"The committee is also to review the past 20 years of the carnival in order to identify the high points and the low points.

"The committee is to identify the success factors of the last 20 years, restructure the bands as a creative entity, and explore organic ways of improving the carnival," the statement read in parts.

The governor's aide said the committee would advise the government on improving regulations and the event organisation to align with global standards.

"Another task of the committee is to harness marketing opportunities to improve funding and give the event its deserved international visibility."

