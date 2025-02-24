Liberia: Agriculture Minister Tours EU-Funded Cassava Breeder Seed Garden At Cari

24 February 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Judoemue M. Kollie

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, toured the European Union-funded cassava breeder seed garden or multiplication site established at the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI) recently.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the level of work being carried out to multiply planting materials for distribution to smallholder cassava farmers.

The seed garden covers 13.5 hectares of seven different varieties imported from Nigeria by IITA.

With funding from the EU through the Seed 4 Liberia Project, IITA, in collaboration with CARI, has established the garden to ensure the availability of improved, high-yielding cassava planting materials.

Agriculture Minister, Dr. Nuetah, upon touring the site, told journalists that the level of work done by IITA and CARI at the site was impressive.

"I am very much impressed about the first step taken to multiply the planting materials. The variety has more starch content and the other with Vitamin E that farmers can grow and sell to earn more money," he said.

He said that the Ministry expects to see the cassava cuttings being distributed to farmers as soon as possible.

"We expect to get the cassava cuttings to the farmers very soon to get them to plant," he said.

The minister said to ensure a stable cassava market and to generate revenues, the government has brought into the country an investor who is setting up an industrial cassava processing facility in Margibi County.

"The facility, when completed, will create market opportunities for our smallholder cassava farmers," he stated.

Nuetah said his Ministry is working with farmers by establishing production units in cassava-producing counties to supply the facility.

"We're ensuring the provision of mechanized equipment for these production units to allow the farmers to expand production," he added.

With the establishment of the cassava breeder seed garden and the government's plan to bring an investor to construct the industrial processing center, cassava production is expected to increase in the country and to develop the lives of more producers.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.