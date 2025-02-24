Liberia: Nacsul Expresses Sadness Over Oxygen Explosive Incident

The National Civil Society Union of Liberia (NACSUL) expresses its profound sadness over the Oxygen Explosive Incident that occurred during the Evening Hours of Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at the Gardnersville's facility of Sethi Ferro FabrikCompany which resulted to the death of an employee, Saah Samukai.

NACSUL however applauds the Management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik for its swift intervention and acknowledgement of the industrial incident as it regrets the death of the employee assigned to the company's Oxygen Plant.

In a Press Release issued in Monrovia on Wednesday, February 18, 2025, NACSUL particularly appreciated the Management of SethiFerro Fabrik for its immediate engagement with the family of the late Saah Samukai and the communities with commitment to stand with the bereaved family as well as support them during this difficult period of bereavement.

The National Civil Society Union of Liberia(NACSUL) averred that following news of the incident, it immediately dispatched its team of investigators to the company's Oxygen Plant in Gardnesville and the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor to ascertain the facts and as well substantial the level of damage incurred.

NACSUL in the Press Release said, following its investigation and site visit, it uncovered that only one employee identified as Saah Samukai loss his life during the explosion with no injury reported contrary to earlier traditional and social media reports that indicated the deaths of two persons and several injuries.

According to NACSUL, since the Management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik has shown remorse and taken responsibility of the Tuesday's unfortunate incident and as well cooperating with ongoing investigation to establish the cause of the explosion, it is prudent that all parties remain calm and exercise patience as the Company works with the relevant government's authorities to identify the actual cause of the incident and put in place measures to prevent recurrence.

The National Civil Society Union of Liberia(NACSUL) at the same time thank the Government of Liberia for its swift intervention to investigate the incident and call on it to do everything possible to speedily investigate and come of its finding in the soonest possible time to allay the fear and ensure stability at the Company.