Nigeria: Nwaneri Donates Bus to Action Alliance At Convention

23 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Founder and president of the Goodluck Nwaneri Foundation, Chief Goodluck Nwaneri, in a show of support for grassroots political engagement and participation, has donated a new bus to the Action Alliance (AA).

The donation, which took place during the national convention of Action Alliance in Abuja yesterday, was received by the party's national chairman, members of the NEC, delegates from all the 36 states and FCT, INEC officials, IPAC representatives, and other observers who lauded Chief Nwaneri for his generosity and commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria via his support to the party's mobility and logistics.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chief Nwaneri emphasised the importance of equipping political parties with the necessary tools to enhance their operations and outreach. "This donation of a brand new bus is my own little way of joining hands in strengthening democracy in Nigeria and to support the vision of the Action Alliance (AA) in deepening democracy and ensuring effective participation in the political process.

It is my wish to encourage and support grassroots political engagement," he stated.

The national chairman of Action Alliance, Chief Barr. Kenneth Udeze, expressed gratitude to Chief Nwaneri, describing the gesture as a timely intervention that would aid party activities, especially in mobilizing supporters ahead of upcoming political engagements.

