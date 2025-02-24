Nigeria: Yobe Govt, World Bank to Build 50 Schools for Girls

Yobe State government has unveiled plans to construct 50 schools under the Adolescent Girls' Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, aimed at enhancing access to education for the girl-child across the state.

The project, which is funded by the World Bank and implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the state government, seeks to address challenges hindering girls' education.

According to the project coordinator, Abdullah Dahiru Bulah, AGILE's major components include creating safe and accessible learning spaces, fostering an enabling environment for girls, and managing a system-strengthening process.

He said the project will also involve constructing new schools, upgrading existing facilities, and tackling societal and cultural barriers to girls' education.

In his response, Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by his deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, reiterated the state government's commitment to empowering adolescent girls through education, life skills training and financial support.

"When you educate a girl, you educate the whole society; empowering women uplifts families, communities and the nation at large," he stated.

He said the current administration places a premium on educating girls as it has a positive impact in the entire society.