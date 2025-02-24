Nigeria: Philanthropist Turbaned As 10th Sarkin Gobir of Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has turbaned a philanthropist, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, as the 10th Sarkin Gobir of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State.

The emir at the ceremony urged the new titleholder to uphold the virtues of selflessness, integrity and community service that earned him the prestigious title.

Sulu-Gambari described Yakubu who also holds the title of Madawaki of Ilorin as a man dedicated to the welfare of his people.

"Alhaji Yakubu Gobir is a true son of Ilorin, and I am proud of him. He has consistently demonstrated commitment to community development and the upliftment of the less privileged. With this new role, you must unite the Gobir clan and continue to promote the rich cultural heritage of this emirate. May Almighty Allah guide you aright," the emir stated.

Dignitaries that graced the event included Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq ( Mutawali of Ilorin), Alh Abubakar Sulu- Gambari ( Ciroman Ilorin), Prof. Ali Ahmad, Hon. Moshood Mustapha, Senator Abdullahi Gobir, Alh Abdulkadir Manko, Prof. Aisha Gobir, Prof. Yusuf Ali (SAN), Hon. Ganiyu Cook Olododo , Hajia Sa'adatu Modibbo-Kawu, Alh Abubakar Ibrahim (Sarkin Hausawa of Kwara State), Alh Lukman Mustapha , Prof. Sulaiman Abubakar and Alhaji Tajudeen AbdulKadir, among others.

A prayer session was organised in honour of the new Sarkin Gobir at his family compound in Gambari area of Ilorin. The prayer service was led by the Imam Gambari, Sheikh Suleiman AbdulAzeez, who prayed for wisdom, strength and divine guidance for the new traditional leader.