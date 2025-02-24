Nigeria: Group Launches Programme to Empower Almajiri Children

23 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

To tackle food insecurity and the menace of out-of-school children, a group, Nutriment Investment Hub has launched an innovative programme aimed at empowering 10,000 Almajiri children in Nigeria under the auspices of "Let's Farm Almajiri" initiative.

The initiative was aimed at training and empowering the Almajiri children on alternative ways of farming, poultry production, soap making, shoe production and sack farming, among others.

Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the launch at the Arewa House Kaduna, the Group Head of Nutriment Investment Hub, Mr Dauda Oche, said the programme was among others designed to tackle the issues of food security and out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The initiative he disclosed is starting with 100 Almajiri children as pilot programme but with a potential target of 10,000 of them in the long run, adding that the beneficiaries would be trained for 90 days, and thereafter empowered to become self-reliant and productive members of society.

Mr Oche emphasised that the programme is not a charity initiative, but a collaborative effort aimed at promoting sustainability and dignity among the Almajiri community.

He further said that the programme is also expected to contribute to Nigeria's food security, with the potential to increase food production and reduce the country's reliance on imports.

