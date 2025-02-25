The humanitarian crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is worsening as M23 rebel attacks continue to drive tens of thousands from their homes and claim hundreds of lives, UN humanitarians warned on Monday.

According to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA, aid workers have been among those killed, and widespread human rights violations have been reported, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists at a regular news briefing in New York.

"In Lubero Territory, north of Goma, clashes last week forced more than 100,000 people - about half of them children - to flee their homes," Mr. Dujarric said.

"Several local health facilities had to suspend activities, and our partners report widespread human rights violations, including rape."

Escalating violence in North and South Kivu

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as M23 rebels push deeper into the region, capturing key towns and displacing thousands. The security situation remains volatile, with increasing reports of crime and targeted violence.

In Goma, criminal activity has surged, with home invasions, kidnappings and vehicle hijackings targeting humanitarian agencies. Some incidents have resulted in deaths.

A similar increase in crime and insecurity has been reported in South Kivu, particularly in Bukavu and Uvira, where rape and looting have also been documented, according to UN aid partners.

In North Kivu, a humanitarian worker was struck by a stray bullet during clashes in Masisi Territory on 20 February and died from his injuries on Saturday, bringing the total number of aid workers killed in the region since January to six.

"OCHA calls on all parties to conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Mr. Dujarric said.

Unstable and highly unpredictable

The UN peacekeeping mission in the country (MONUSCO) also warned that the security situation in areas seized by M23 rebels remains "unstable and highly unpredictable", with reports indicating further advances by the group towards Lubero.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Conflict Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Dujarric reported MONUSCO's ability to deliver on its mandate remains "significantly restricted" in M23-controlled areas in North Kivu.

"However, the Mission continues to provide protection to thousands of people who have sought refuge within its various bases while seeking ways to ensure their safe transfer out of Goma," he added.

Earlier in the day, MONUSCO facilitated the medical evacuation of 19 troops from the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) from the eastern regional capital, Goma.