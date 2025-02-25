Nigeria: Ribadu to El-Rufai - 'I'm Too Busy to Wrestle With You'

Messrs El-Rufai and Ribadu were close friends and allies during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. They fell out in 2011.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has responded to attacks on him by Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State.

Mr El-Rufai had in a TV appearance on Monday blamed the NSA for the ongoing probe of his administration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He also accused Mr Ribadu of using the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, to tarnish his image.

"Ribadu is the architect behind my investigation and the attack on my commissioners," the former governor claimed in an interview on Arise TV on Monday. "He wants to be the president in 2031, so he is determined to eliminate any of us who he sees as an obstacle to his ambition. Just last week, I got an information that Ribadu is asking everyone to get me indicted by whatever means."

But responding to the former governor's claims on Monday night, Mr Ribadu urged the public to disregard the allegations, saying they are false.

Mr Ribadu said, "My attention has been drawn to the interview granted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State Monday evening.

"If my silence wouldn't risk being construed as consent, I would have ignored him. I am too preoccupied with my current assignment to get into a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else.

"Despite the incessant baiting and attacks I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere. This is out of respect for our past association and our respective families. I will not start today.

"I however urge the public to disregard El-Rufai's statements against me.

"For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of the President Tinubu administration.

"I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me face my onerous national assignment just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.'

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted the El-Rufai administration of mismanging about N400 billion.

The two major anti-graft agencies, the EFCC and ICPC, are also investigating senior officials of the El-Rufai government for alleged fraud with two of them already being prosecuted.

All the officials denied any wrongdoing and alleged being witchhunted.

Messrs El-Rufai and Ribadu were friends and allies during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. They, however, fell out politically in 2011, alhough they are both members of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his Monday interview, Mr El-Rufai also indicated that he may quit the APC and said President Bola Tinubu changed his mind about having him in his cabinet after nominating him.