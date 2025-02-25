Africa: Wema At 80 - How Wema Bank's Digital Platform, Alat Changed the Face of Banking in Africa

press release

Banking in Africa has a rich and complex history, deeply intertwined with the continent's economic, social, and political evolution. Long before the advent of modern technology, banking in Africa was rooted in traditional systems of trade, barter, and communal savings. These systems, though rudimentary by today's standards, laid the foundation for the financial systems that would later emerge. From the use of cowries as currency in West Africa to the informal savings clubs known as "esusu "or "ajo", Africa's financial history is a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of its people.

However, the introduction of colonial rule in the 19th and early 20th centuries brought with it a new era of banking, one dominated by foreign institutions that catered primarily to the needs of colonial administrators and expatriate businesses. Indigenous Africans were largely excluded from these formal financial systems, creating a gap that would persist for decades. It wasn't until the mid-20th century, with the wave of independence movements across the continent, that African nations began to establish their own banks, designed to serve the needs of their people.

In Nigeria, the story of banking mirrors this broader African narrative. From the establishment of the first indigenous banks in the 1940s to the digital revolution of the 21st century, Nigerian banking has undergone a remarkable transformation. At the heart of this transformation is Wema Bank, an institution that has not only survived but thrived through eight decades of change. And in 2017, Wema Bank made history with the launch of ALAT, Africa's first fully digital bank, a platform that has redefined the banking landscape not just in Nigeria, but across the continent.

This is the story of how ALAT by Wema changed the face of banking in Africa.

Banking in Africa Before Technology

Before the arrival of colonial powers, African societies had their own systems of managing money and trade. In West Africa, cowrie shells were widely used as a medium of exchange, while in East Africa, beads and cloth served similar purposes. These systems were not just about currency; they were deeply embedded in the social and cultural fabric of communities.

One of the most enduring traditional financial systems was the "esusu" or "ajo" system, a form of rotating savings and credit association (ROSCA). In this system, members of a community would contribute a fixed amount of money regularly, and each member would take turns receiving the pooled funds. This system allowed individuals to access lump sums of money for significant expenses, such as weddings, funerals, or business ventures, without the need for formal banking institutions.

The arrival of European colonial powers in the 19th century marked the beginning of formal banking in Africa. Colonial governments established banks to facilitate trade, manage revenues, and serve the financial needs of expatriates. These banks, such as the British Bank of West Africa (BBWA) and Barclays Bank, were primarily concerned with supporting colonial economies and had little interest in serving the indigenous population.

For most Africans, access to formal banking was limited or nonexistent. The few who did have access were often wealthy elites or those connected to colonial administrations. This exclusion from the formal financial system forced many Africans to rely on traditional systems like *esusu* or informal moneylenders, who often charged exorbitant interest rates.

The wave of independence that swept across Africa in the mid-20th century brought with it a renewed focus on economic self-sufficiency. Newly independent nations sought to establish their own financial institutions, designed to serve the needs of their citizens. In Nigeria, this period saw the emergence of indigenous banks such as the National Bank of Nigeria (1933) and Agbonmagbe Bank (1945), which later became Wema Bank.

These banks faced significant challenges, including limited capital, lack of expertise, and competition from established foreign banks. However, they played a crucial role in laying the foundation for a more inclusive financial system. Over time, these institutions grew in strength and sophistication, paving the way for the modern banking sector we know today.

Nigeria's banking sector has its roots in the colonial era, with the establishment of the British Bank of West Africa (BBWA) in 1894. For decades, foreign banks dominated the sector, catering primarily to the needs of colonial administrators and expatriate businesses. Indigenous Nigerians were largely excluded from these institutions, creating a significant gap in access to financial services.

The establishment of the National Bank of Nigeria in 1933 marked the beginning of a new era. Founded by Nigerian entrepreneurs, the bank was the first indigenous financial institution in the country. It was followed by other indigenous banks, including Agbonmagbe Bank, which was established in 1945 by Chief Matthew Adekoya Okupe. These banks faced numerous challenges, including limited capital, lack of expertise, and competition from foreign banks. However, they played a crucial role in laying the foundation for a more inclusive financial system.

The Nigerian banking sector underwent significant changes in the latter half of the 20th century, shaped by a series of reforms aimed at strengthening the industry and promoting indigenous participation. The introduction of the Nigerian Banking Ordinance in 1952 marked a turning point. This ordinance required banks to meet minimum capital requirements and adhere to stricter operational standards, laying the foundation for a more regulated and stable banking environment. While this led to the consolidation of the sector, it also set the stage for the growth of indigenous banks, which began to emerge as key players in the economy.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the Nigerian government introduced further reforms to promote local ownership and control of the banking sector. The Indigenisation Decree of 1972 was a landmark policy that required foreign banks to transfer a significant portion of their equity to Nigerian investors. These moves not only empowered local entrepreneurs but also led to the emergence of a more locally owned and culturally attuned banking sector. However, the rapid expansion of indigenous banks also brought challenges, including poor management, fraud, and economic instability, which would later test the resilience of the sector.

The 1990s were a turbulent period for Nigerian banking, marked by a wave of bank failures that eroded public confidence. In response, the government introduced sweeping reforms to restore stability. The establishment of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in 1988 was a critical step, providing a safety net for depositors and ensuring the stability of the financial system. Additionally, the recapitalization of banks in the early 2000s required banks to increase their capital base, leading to a stronger and more resilient banking sector.

The 21st century ushered in a new era of banking in Nigeria, driven by technological innovation. The advent of the internet and mobile technology revolutionized the way banks operated, enabling them to reach a wider audience and offer more efficient services. Nigerian banks began to invest heavily in technology, introducing online banking, mobile banking, and other digital services. These advancements not only improved customer experience but also opened new opportunities for financial inclusion.

However, despite these advancements, a significant portion of the population remained unbanked or underbanked. According to a 2016 report by the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) organisation, about 40% of Nigerian adults were excluded from the formal financial system. This gap highlighted the urgent need for innovative solutions to bridge the divide and bring financial services to underserved communities. It was against this backdrop that Wema Bank launched ALAT in 2017, Africa's first fully digital bank, marking a new chapter in the evolution of Nigerian banking

In 2017, Wema Bank made history with the launch of ALAT, Nigeria's first fully digital bank. The platform was designed to address the challenges of financial exclusion and provide a seamless, user-friendly banking experience for Nigerians. ALAT allows customers to open and operate a bank account entirely online, without the need to visit a physical branch. The platform offers a range of services, including savings accounts, loans, bill payments, and investment options, all accessible through a mobile app or website.

The launch of ALAT was a bold move by Wema Bank, reflecting its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. The platform was designed to appeal to a new generation of tech-savvy Nigerians, particularly young people and those in underserved areas. By leveraging technology, ALAT aimed to break down the barriers to financial inclusion and provide a more accessible and convenient banking experience.

ALAT's user-friendly interface and innovative features set it apart from traditional banking platforms. To open an account, customers simply need to download the ALAT app, provide some basic information, and complete a quick verification process. Once the account is set up, customers can access a range of services, including:

- Savings Accounts: ALAT offers competitive interest rates on savings accounts, encouraging customers to save and grow their money.

- Loans: Customers can apply for loans directly through the app, with quick approval and disbursement.

- Bill Payments: ALAT allows customers to pay bills, buy airtime, and make other transactions seamlessly.

- Investment Options: The platform offers investment products, enabling customers to grow their wealth.

ALAT also incorporates gamification elements, such as rewards and challenges, to engage customers and encourage financial literacy. The platform's innovative approach has earned itwidespread acclaim, with over 500,000 customers signing up within its first year of operation.

One of ALAT's most significant achievements has been its role in promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria. By providing a fully digital banking platform, ALAT has made it easier for people in remote and underserved areas to access financial services. The platform's low-cost structure and user-friendly design have also made it more accessible to low-income individuals, who may have been excluded from traditional banking systems.

ALAT's success has inspired other banks in Nigeria and across Africa to embrace digital innovation. The platform has set a new standard for digital banking, demonstrating the potential of technology to transform the financial sector. Today, many banks in Africa are investing in digital platforms, following in the footsteps of ALAT.

ALAT has also played a crucial role in empowering young people and fostering financial literacy. The platform's gamification elements and educational content have made banking more engaging and accessible for a new generation of customers. By encouraging savings and responsible financial behavior, ALAT is helping to build a more financially literate society.

The story of ALAT is a testament to the power of innovation and resilience. In just a few years, the platform has transformed the banking landscape in Nigeria and set a new standard for digital banking in Africa. By leveraging technology to break down barriers and reach new customers, ALAT has demonstrated the potential of digital innovation to drive financial inclusion and economic growth.

As Africa continues to embrace digital transformation, platforms like ALAT will play a crucial role in shaping the future of banking on the continent. The success of ALAT is not just a victory for Wema Bank; it is a victory for Africa, a reminder that with vision, determination, and innovation, anything is possible.

The ALAT story is far from over. As the platform continues to evolve and expand, it will undoubtedly inspire new innovations and pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for Africa.