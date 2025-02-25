Namibia: From the North With Love ... Hearty Nujoma Goodbyes

Victoria Immanuel

Auleria Wakudumo

EENHANA - The northern parts of Namibia, particularly Oshana, Ohangwena and Omusati, came to a standstill last week as scores of people, united by collective grief and love, converged to pay their respects to an African giant.

In Oshana, thousands stood along the main roads of Ongwediva and Oshakati as well as surrounding villages as the gun carrier carrying the mortal remains of Founding President Sam Nujoma made its way from the Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Airport in Ondangwa to Etunda for the memorial service on Thursday.

The same happened when the procession of Nujoma's remains departed for Ohangwena region the following day - Eenhana - where another memorial beckoned.

During one of the regional memorial services in honour of Nujoma, thousands descended on Eenhana.

Many travelled from nearby schools, villages, towns and regions to pay their tributes and see Nujoma one last time.

Those who could not attend the services lined the road with teary eyes, waving their goodbyes with flowers and paintings of Nujoma as a tribute to his legacy.

Comforted

The Nujoma family said the burden of grief has been made lighter by the outpouring support from the Namibian public following his memorial services.

Speaking on behalf of the family, labour minister and eldest son of the late Nujoma, Utoni said the family had been battling with the health of the founding father for almost a year.

It was with deep sorrow that they announced his passing on 8 February 2025.

"We would like to thank the Namibian public for the overwhelming sharing of grief and sorrow. From the Omusati region to the Ohangwena region, we noticed a large number of supporters from the public," Utoni said.

He recalled his father as a strong and dedicated leader, whose life was committed to his family and the fight for Namibia.

In a message delivered on his behalf by Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during the memorial service held on Thursday at Etunda, President Nangolo Mbumba highlighted that Namibia's history will forever be shaped by the legacy of its founding president, who played a crucial role in uniting the nation from colonial rule to independence.

"Since Nujoma's passing, Namibians have been reflecting on his ideologies, contributions and the values he stood for," he acknowledged.

Mbumba stressed that the most meaningful way to honour his legacy is by working towards poverty eradication, promoting unity and ensuring inclusivity to build a strong and prosperous nation.

Praising Nujoma's warmth and compassionate leadership, Mbumba expressed that his guidance will be deeply missed.

Namibia's second president Hifikepunye Pohamba paid tribute to his long-time confidant Nujoma.

He described him as a towering figure, whose legacy cannot be fully captured in the brief hours of his memorial service at Etunda.

Reflecting on their time in exile, Pohamba shared heartfelt memories, bringing moments of nostalgia and delight to the thousands gathered in attendance.

Meanwhile, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa described Nujoma as a "giant of the Namibian nation".

She emphasised that his legacy cannot be summed up in a single moment.

Speaking at Nujoma's memorial service in Etunda village, Shaningwa reflected on their shared traits, noting that both she and Nujoma were fearless and strategic leaders.

"Nujoma was an exceptional leader, who played a pivotal role in attracting millions to Swapo and strengthening the party's dominance since Namibia's independence in 1990," she praised him.

Adding her voice, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila remembered Nujoma as a tactical negotiator, who successfully led international efforts to mobilise support towards Namibia's struggle for independence.

This resulted in the United Nations recognising Swapo as a sole and authentic representative of the Namibian people.

The wide-ranging support to the organisation enabled it to successfully conduct the liberation struggle.

"Nujoma oversaw the adoption of Vision 2030 as a blueprint for the transformation of our society. Under Vision 2030, our country undertook strategic development interventions to improve the welfare of our people," she said.

-vkaapanda@nepc.com.na