Namibia: Coastal Mayors Pay Homage to Founding President Dr Sam Nujoma

Coastal leaders recently sent messages of condolences as the nation mourns the death of Founding President and Father of the Namibian nation, H.E. Dr. Sam Nujoma, who passed away earlier this month.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay H.W. Trevino Forbes described the late president as a principled leader who played a crucial role in the re-integration of key economic hub, Walvis Bay.

"We deeply mourn the passing of His Excellency Dr. Sam Nujoma, the Founding President and the Father of the Namibian nation. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Nambian nation and his family."

"A significant achievement from his early years to the re-integration of Walvis Bay has shaped our economy and our town as we know it."

"As we honour his legacy, we commit to upholding the values of peace, unity, justice and development that he championed. His legacy will remain in our hearts forever," said Forbes.

The Mayor of Swakopmund, H.W. Blasius Goraseb praised the late president as a visionary leader, whose commitment to the fight for Namibia's independence cannot be understated.

"Dr. Nujoma's unwavering dedication to Namibia's liberation and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on our nation's history."

"His commitment to justice, equality and unity guided us through the struggle for independence and laid the foundation for the prosperous Namibia we cherish today," said Goraseb.

The Swakopmund mayor also honoured the late Dr. Nujoma for his dedication to bring unity in the country.

"As the first President of Namibia, serving from 1990 to 2005, Dr. Nujoma championed national reconciliation and development, fostering a sense of unity among all Namibians. His legacy of resilience and patriotism will continue to inspire generations to come."

"During this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with the Nujoma family, friends and all Namibians," he said.

REGIONAL MEMORIAL SERVICE

Meanwhile, the Erongo regional memorial service for the Dr Sam Nujoma will take place at Walvis Bay's Kuisebmond Stadium on Tuesday, 25 February from 14:00.

Additionally, the construction of a statue in honour of the late president will be launched at the Swakopmund Municipality on Wednesday, 26 February at 10:00.

On Thursday, 27 February the business community will hold a memorial service at Walvis Bay's Atlantic Hotel, starting at 18:00. This will allow business leaders to converge and reflect on how Nujoma contributed to Namibia's development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A book of condolences was opened at various offices in the Erongo region. These include the Office of the Governor, various constituency council offices and municipalities for the public to pay their respects with messages to the Nujoma family.

H.E. Dr Sam Nujoma will be laid to rest on 1 March at Heroes' Acre in Windhoek.

Walvis Bay Mayor H.W. Trevino Forbes signing the book of condolences in honour of the late founding president H.E. Dr Sam Nujoma.