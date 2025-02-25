Nigeria: Tinubu's Minister Threatens to Resign From Cabinet, APC

25 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, says he will resign if the current chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas, is re-elected.

Mr Ata made this statement at a press conference in Kano on Monday. He said should Mr Abbas is reelected, he would resign from both his ministerial role and the party.

The minister said, "This is my position to this day. We oppose the reinstatement of the current APC leadership in Kano, given what happened in the last election.

"We will not accept this situation again. If the leadership remains, I will resign from my ministerial post and leave APC.

Mr Ata emphasised his strong moral values and respect for elders, noting, "We will not compromise our values."

He expressed concerns over the party leadership's statements, which he believed contributed to the party's failure in 2023.

"We must engage individuals of integrity to gain the trust of Kano citizens," Mr Ata stressed.

He said, "Votes and money do not grant power; only God bestows authority."

Mr Ata urged politicians from the APC and other parties to promote peace, respect each other, and follow the rules.

