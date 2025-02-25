Portsudan — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a press statement on Monday condemning the position of the Kenyan government and its adoption of the parallel government that the genocidal militia and its followers intend to declare in some of the remaining pockets under the militia's control.

The Sudanese government vowed, in its statement, to respond to this position, stressing that it will proceed with taking the necessary steps to respond to this irresponsible hostile behavior.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the text of the MFA Press Statement:

The Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

24/25

In a dangerous precedent, constituting a blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and posing a grave threat to regional peace and security, the Kenyan leadership has publicly endorsed the formation of a parallel government by the genocidal RSF militia and its affiliates in the remaining pockets under the militia's control.

In a statement on his official X account, the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs welcomed the signing of a so-called "political charter" between the terrorist Janjaweed militia and its affiliates to form a parallel government. The said agreement calls for the dismemberment of Sudan by endorsing the "right to self-determination" for Sudanese "peoples and regions."

Contrary to the Kenyan leadership's claims that the meetings of the terrorist militia and its affiliates--held under its sponsorship--were aimed at discussing peace, the participants in the signing session chanted slogans urging the militia to invade specific Sudanese cities and regions, to pursue its campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide, as witnessed in areas such as Al-Geneina, Ardamata, several villages of Al-Jazira and Sennar, as well as Zamzam Camp, the villages of North Darfur, and Al-Qitaynah.

Furthermore, on Saturday, 22 February, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted a leader of the Janjaweed militia who participated in the meetings as confirming that the purpose of the agreement was to establish a government that would enable them to acquire weapons that non-state armed groups are otherwise unable to obtain.

The aforementioned, therefore, indicates that the real objective behind this event is to create a pseudo-governmental facade to allow the terrorist militia to directly procure weapons. Such an arrangement is meant to limit damage to the image of the militia's regional sponsor, as the latter's role will be confined only to making the payments for the weapon purchases. Of course, this would inevitably result in expanding and prolonging the war at a time when the Armed Forces and supporting forces are close to eliminating the terrorist militia threat.

The Kenyan presidency's insistence on this dangerous course of action demonstrates its disregard for international law, regional peace and security, obligations to prevent genocide and impunity, and the fight against terrorism. It also constitutes a serious affront to Kenya's own national interests in its relations with Sudan, particularly in vital trade and economic sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The African Union, the United Nations, and all international and regional organizations, therefore, have to fulfill their responsibilities in confronting this grave threat to regional peace and security, the undermining of the foundations of the contemporary international order, the encouragement of state dismemberment in Africa, and violations of sovereignty.

The Government of Sudan will take all necessary measures to respond to this irresponsible and hostile conduct.

Issued on Monday, 24 February 2025