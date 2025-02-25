Namibia: Zambezi Gives Nujoma Patriotic Send-Off

Katima Mulilo — With deep humility and a strong sense of patriotism, the community of Zambezi gathered in large numbers on Sunday to honour the life and legacy of Founding President Sam Nujoma.

Nujoma died on 8 February 2025 at the age of 95 at a hospital in Windhoek.

Over the weekend, Zambezi held a memorial service, where speaker after speaker paid tribute to his bravery, selflessness, dedication, resilience and compassion.

These qualities, it could be deduced from the speeches, left an indelible mark on the nation.

A Namibian Air Force plane carrying Nujoma's remains landed at Katima Mulilo Airport at exactly 10h17, ahead of the memorial service, which commenced around 12h30. Along the main roads, villagers - including schoolchildren - lined up, waving flags and chanting liberation slogans as the funeral procession made its way into the town.

Representing President Nangolo Mbumba, chief mourner, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni, was joined by several dignitaries, including veteran politician Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, former health minister Richard Kamwi, retired army general and liberation struggle fighter Martin Shalli and John Nauta, former senior special assistant to Nujoma.

Uutoni recalled how as commander of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) in 1967, Nujoma led combatants in battles in the Zambezi region at Singalamwe and Kamenga. He emphasised Nujoma's commitment to peace and national reconciliation, stating: "During his presidency, he prioritised regular visits to this region and others, engaging with traditional leaders to ensure the preservation of values, traditions, and the well-being of communities. You will always be in our hearts. May your enduring spirit continue to inspire us to forge ahead," he said.

Delivering the eulogy, Iivula-Ithana described Nujoma as a hero and Pan-Africanist, noting that his contributions to Namibia's liberation and development were immeasurable.

Speaking on behalf of war veterans and former Plan combatants, Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu hailed Nujoma as a beacon of inspiration, and a revolutionary icon whose leadership guided Namibia to independence.

"His first task was to unite a fragmented people into a formidable force, leading a protracted armed struggle. We, the Plan combatants, fought many battles heroically, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy had no chance to relax in Namibia," he said.

Standing around Nujoma's casket, war veterans and former Plan combatants sang liberation songs and saluted their former commander, paying their final respects with deep honour and loyalty.

"Nujoma's legacy is woven into the fabric of our communities. Our beloved hero, national icon and unwavering leader is gone, but will never be forgotten. His wisdom and memories remain a treasure in our lifetime," Sampofu added.

Also speaking at the memorial was former permanent secretary of education Alfred Ilukena, who represented traditional authorities in the Zambezi region, and described Nujoma as a unifier and revolutionary leader.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A hero of the Namibian revolution has fallen. The icon, the epitome of the liberation struggle, and the father of our nation has left us. The light that kept the Namibian revolutionary spirit alive has finally dimmed," he said.

When he took to the podium, Kamwi reflected on Nujoma's immense contributions to Namibia's development, highlighting his passion for food security and the Kalimbeza Rice Project.

That project, which recently announced a rare harvest of 70 tonnes of rice, was initiated in collaboration with the University of Namibia.

Katima Mulilo resident Dobson Kwala echoed the sentiments of many, saying: "Nujoma was a liberator of Namibia. Today, we celebrate and appreciate his remarkable life, even as we mourn his passing."