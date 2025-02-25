Liberia: Nyonblee Cares Speed School Program Graduates 28 Children

Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County -The Nyonblee Cares Foundation (NCF), through its Speed School Program (SSP), has graduated 28 children, 19 girls and 9 boys.

The graduation ceremony, held on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the Buchanan City Hall in Grand Bassa County, marks the fifth commencement exercise of the speed school program.

Founded in 2011 by Senator Nyonblee Karnga - Lawrence, the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate before her election as senator of Grand Bassa County in 2013, the Nyonblee Cares Foundation (NCF) is a registered non- governmental, non - profit charitable organization dedicated to serving Liberia's marginalized, disadvantaged, and vulnerable citizens.

The NCF's mission is to improve the living conditions of marginalized Liberians by enhancing access to healthcare, education, and economic empowerment. Its vision is to create a society where equitable access to healthcare, education, and opportunities empowers everyone to thrive.

The Speed School Program, an initiative of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation, was launched in 2018 in response to the high rate of out - of- school children in Grand Bassa County. It aims to provide quality primary education to disadvantaged and out - of- school children through an accelerated learning model.

Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence expressed gratitude for the program's success and acknowledged the efforts of the foundation's board, director, and staff. "I am very happy that Mr. George Stewart has taken on the role as Director of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation, and I am grateful that things are moving smoothly without my direct intervention," she said.

She also emphasized that the foundation largely funds the program independently, with additional support from its U.S. partners. The program remains free of charge for all participants.

Mrs. Corina Totimeh Wornee, Senior Program Manager for Global Safeguarding at the Luminos Fund and the keynote speaker, highlighted the alarming statistic that 16-20% of school-age children in Liberia are out of school.

She stressed the importance of partnerships between the Ministry of Education, NCF, and the Luminos Fund in addressing this challenge by transitioning children from accelerated learning programs into formal education.

"Many of these children could be first-generation learners in their families," Mrs. Wornee said. "If we fail to support them now, future leaders from this county could be lost."

Addressing the graduates, she encouraged them to pursue their education with determination: "Everything you need to succeed is inside of you. If you want to be a senator or a minister of education, the willpower is there, you just need to make the time to learn."

According to Mr. George S. Stewart, Director of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation, the Speed School Program was launched following a 2018 survey in Buchanan City, which revealed that four out of every ten children were out of school. An overwhelming response of over 400 applications for only 50 slots demonstrated the urgent need for such an intervention.

"The pilot phase began with 75 children, supported by three trained facilitators and a daily feeding program. Since its inception, over 300 children have benefited from the program, with 58 successfully transitioning into formal schooling. Additionally, 58 students have received scholarships from the foundation and its partners to support their continued education," he explained. "Notably, 56% of enrollees over the past five years have been girls."

He also stated that the program's primary objectives include:

Increasing access to quality primary education for out-of-school children.

Providing high-quality education through a 10-month accelerated learning program, focusing on literacy and numeracy skills.

Supporting students in transitioning to age-appropriate formal grades.

Mrs. Wornee concluded by urging parents and community members to prioritize education: "The life you prepare for your children today will speak for them tomorrow. Support their dreams, and never give up, no matter the challenges."

The graduation ceremony stands as a testament to the Nyonblee Cares Foundation's commitment to ensuring that every child in Grand Bassa County has access to quality education and a brighter future.