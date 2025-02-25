Nigeria: No, Nigerian Politician Mojisola Meranda Has Not Resigned As Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly

No, Nigerian politician Mojisola Meranda has not resigned as speaker of Lagos house of assembly

IN SHORT: In January 2025, Mojisola Meranda became the first female speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly. Contrary to online claims, the Nigerian politician has not resigned from her position.

A Facebook post, dated 19 February 2025, reads: "Breaking: Lagos Speaker, Mojisola Meranda resigns. If Obasa should be reinstated as speaker, that mean APC is not a political party in Lagos state but a cultism."

Mojisola Meranda is the speaker of the house of assembly in Lagos state, Nigeria. She replaced Mudashiru Obasa, who served as the house speaker from June 2015 to January 2025. They're both members of the country's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, or APC.

Obasa was impeached over alleged financial misappropriation and abuse of office. He has since challenged his removal in court and is seeking reinstatement.

The same claim about Meranda's resignation can be found here and here. Some posts feature a letter, allegedly from Meranda. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But has she resigned? We checked.

Meranda has not resigned

Meranda made history when she became the first female house speaker. It would've made headlines if she had resigned just weeks after taking the position, but we found no news reports of this.

The letter accompanying the claim on social media looks suspicious. It doesn't have Meranda's signature, and the speaker's office insignia is different from that on the assembly's X account.

On 17 February, a few days before the claim started circulating on social media, the house of assembly passed a vote of confidence in Meranda, cementing her role in the house.

A vote of confidence is a formal process through which members of the assembly express their support for a leader, government or policy.

On 19 February, Segun Ajiboye, the speaker's chief press secretary, debunked the claim and told the media Meranda was still the speaker.

"It is a lie from the pit of hell. There is no truth in the story. I am doing my work as the CPS, the Speaker is in her office as we speak ... We do not know where the story is coming from. The speaker has not resigned, and there is no plan for that," Ajiboye said.

The claim that Meranda has resigned is false.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.