Ghana: Desperate Journeys - Ghanian Youth Risk Death for a Future in Europe

Accra — Despite the risks, many Africans, including Ghanaians, continue to embark on perilous journeys across the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in search of better opportunities in Europe, driven by economic hardship. Often relying on irregular migration routes, these young people become highly vulnerable to exploitation, and tragically, many lose their lives along the way.

Most of those who undertake these journeys are either unemployed or engaged in low-paying, menial work. Many are influenced by friends who encourage them to risk their lives in the hope of securing a better future in Europe.

Irregular travel

According to statistics from the Ghana Immigration Service, a total of 5,142 Ghanaian youth have been repatriated from Libya since 2017 for travelling irregularly without proper documentation.

Richard Armah, a 30-year-old man from Nsoatre in the Bono Region of Ghana, is among those deported. Although he survived the harsh conditions of the Sahara Desert, he never made it to Europe in search of greener pastures. Instead, he returned with scars on his body, which now prevent him from undertaking strenuous work.

Armah told RFI, "Irregular migration is having a severe impact on the youth. In 2017, while working at the Fiapre Tollbooth, I had a stable income but still chose to travel to Europe through the Sahara Desert. Nearing Libya, we were kidnapped and brutally mistreated. The ordeal left me with scars all over my body as a reminder of the suffering we endured.

"I saw many lifeless bodies scattered across the desert. I was terrified, but turning back was not an option because of where we were," he recounted.

Armah added, "Migration is good, but we must use the right means to travel so that you do not suffer the way I suffered."

Travelling to Libya

Lord Yeboah's story is not different from Armah's. A mason by profession, he was lured into travelling to Libya by a friend.

"I was working as a mason in Dormaa Ahenkro when a friend persuaded me to go to Libya, believing I could earn a better income there. I travelled from Accra to Agadez, but three days after arriving, we were abandoned in the desert," he said.

"It took us one week and two days to reach Libya. As soon as we arrived, the authorities seized our passports and threw us into prison. We were with other African nationals who were not fed well," he recounted.

Now, Yeboah warns young Ghanaians against making the same mistake. "It took the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the IOM to bring us home. I strongly advise the youth never to risk their lives travelling to Libya. If you have [money], invest it in agriculture instead," he said.

Reflecting on his experience, he added, "What I witnessed was horrifying; many lost their lives along the way. The conditions in Libya are far worse than in Ghana."

Interventions

Due to the high rate of irregular migration among the youth in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, the European Union funded the construction of Ghana's first-ever Migration Information Centre in Sunyani.

The centre is part of an effort to promote safe and legal migration and is a key component of the Ghana Integrated Migration Management Approach (GIMMA) project, implemented by the Ghana Immigration Service and the International Organisation for Migration.

Superintendent Francis Kofi Apau, the Officer in Charge of the Migration Information Centre, stated that efforts to raise awareness are being intensified.

"Our region has a high rate of irregular migration, so we have enhanced our educational campaigns on the importance of travelling through legal channels. More people are now utilising our services," he explained.

He added, "We visited several Senior High Schools to educate students on the importance of migrating the right way. They are vulnerable, as some consider embarking on this dangerous journey to Europe after completing school."

Initiative by deportees

Some of the deportees have taken their future into their own hands by venturing into agriculture. One such group is the Dormaa East Migrant Association, comprising 45 returnees from Libya who are engaged in dry-season vegetable farming.

Samuel Donkor, the leader of the group, said in an interview with RFI, "We chose to venture into dry-season vegetable farming because there is already a market for our produce. We cultivate green peppers and tomatoes, and with plenty of free arable land available here, we needed to find a way to sustain ourselves after being deported from Libya."

Donkor urged young people to consider agriculture as a viable option. "Agriculture has the potential to create jobs, especially for those of us from this region. Don't waste your time and energy on a dangerous journey to Europe. The little money you have can be invested in agriculture to build a better future."