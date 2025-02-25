Liberia: Montserrado Lawmakers Demand Release of Withheld Development Fund

Capitol Hill — Lawmakers representing Montserrado County have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies, demanding full accountability and the immediate release of the county's Social Development Funds (SDF).

The Montserrado County Legislative Caucus insists that it has not received its allocated portion for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, contradicting President Joseph Boakai's recent State of the Nation Address, in which he asserted that all counties had received their SDF allocations.

In a strongly worded statement, the Caucus pushed back against the president's remarks, accusing his administration of misleading the public about the disbursement of funds.

Missing $500,000 and Allegations of Fund Diversion

The lawmakers further revealed that $500,000, reportedly allocated to Montserrado County by Firestone, had been diverted without their knowledge. They are now demanding an explanation from the Ministry of Finance regarding the whereabouts of the money and full disclosure of all remittances to the county.

"We were informed by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning that an allotment of 500 thousand United States dollars had been made for Montserrado County by Firestone. However, we later learned that this amount had been redirected without our consent," the statement noted.

The revelation has sparked public outrage, with lawmakers describing the situation as a clear sign of corruption and mismanagement within the government's financial system.

Legislators Outline Consequences for Non-Compliance

With mounting pressure from their constituents, the Montserrado County Legislative Caucus has outlined a series of measures it will take if the funds are not released within the next 48 hours.

These measures include summoning all concessionaires obligated to provide information about Social Development Funds from 2023 to 2024, holding a live public hearing to uncover any mismanagement or irregularities in the disbursement process, and commissioning the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct a full audit of payments made by concessionaires.

Additionally, the lawmakers plan to present a petition on behalf of Montserrado County residents, demanding the overdue funds. They will also request a comprehensive financial statement from the bank detailing Montserrado County's SDF transactions for 2023 and 2024.

The legislators made it clear that failure to meet their demands would lead to further actions.

"Corruption Is Imminent"

The Caucus also accused unnamed officials within the government of deliberately withholding Montserrado's funds, emphasizing that while other counties had received their allocations, Montserrado remained excluded.

"The fact that some counties have received their Social Development Funds while Montserrado has been left out proves that corruption is imminent. This must stop immediately!" the statement read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They further criticized what they described as financial mismanagement and misplaced priorities, arguing that such actions were undermining the government's development agenda.

Mounting Public Frustration

The absence of Social Development Funds has fueled frustration among Montserrado County residents, who have begun questioning the delay in community development projects. Lawmakers say they have faced intense scrutiny from their constituents, who are demanding answers and action.

"The SDF is meant for the people of Montserrado County. Any delay in its release directly affects their well-being and the county's development. We will not compromise what rightfully belongs to our people," the statement concluded.