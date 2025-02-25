Liberia: EPA Fines Sethi Ferro Fabrik U.S.$5k for Oxygen Plant Blast

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed its investigation into the deadly explosion at Sethi Ferro Fabrik's Oxygen Plant that led to the death of an employee.

The EPA over the weekend slapped Sethi, a steel manufacturing company, with a fine of US$5,000 for operating without a valid environmental permit. The incident, which occurred on February 17, 2025, at the Monrovia Industrial Park led to the tragic death of Saah J. Samukai, a factory worker. The incident has raised concerns about workplace safety and environmental compliance.

Following the findings of multiple safety violations at the facility, including inadequate fire safety measures and improper handling of oxygen tanks, the EPA ordered the immediate closure of the factory pending corrective actions.

Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, EPA Executive Director, confirmed at a press conference over the weekend that the steel manufacturer company was found in gross violation of multiple safety regulations. Investigators discovered that the factory lacked adequate fire safety measures, improperly handled oxygen tanks, and used overaged, compressed gas cylinders. Due to these violations, the EPA ordered the immediate closure of the facility on February 19, pending the implementation of corrective measures.

After the explosion, the EPA sent a delegation, led by Deputy Executive Director Dweh S. Boley, to evaluate the site. Their initial assessment prompted a thorough investigation that revealed safety violations.

The EPA delegation discovered deficiencies in safety protocols, such as the absence of fire extinguishers and emergency exits, improper storage of gas cylinders, and inadequate protective gear for employees.

The factory was also found to be operating without the necessary environmental clearance for its oxygen plant.

Employees were observed to lack proper protective gear and safety protocols, including the absence of safety drills, leaving the facility unprepared for unforeseen incidents like the explosion.

In response to the violations, the EPA imposed the 5K fine and mandated a temporary permit fee of $1,263 for the company to resume oxygen production for hospitals under strict supervision.

While recognizing Sethi Ferro Fabrik's contribution to providing oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPA emphasized the importance of complying with safety regulations.

In light of public concerns, the House of Representatives has summoned government officials and company management to explain the circumstances of the explosion and regulatory lapses. The inquiry seeks to address the operational failures that led to the incident and identify measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

The summoned officials and individuals are to appear before the House' plenary on February 25, 2025, to provide explanations regarding the explosion and the company's regulatory failures.

The House took this decision following a formal complaint from Margibi County District 2 Representative Ivar K. Jones, who raised urgent concerns over industrial safety hazards. Officials expected to testify include representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Commerce, the Bureau of Concessions, and Sethi Ferro Fabrik's management.

Representatives from various government agencies and Sethi Ferro Fabrik are expected to provide insights into the regulatory oversight and safety protocols at the industrial facility.