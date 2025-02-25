Liberia: Tragedy Strikes Dolo Town - Community Shocked By Dual Incidents of Suicide and Fire

Margibi — On the night of February 22, 2025, Dolo Town was rocked by a heartbreaking series of events that left the community in deep mourning. A local health center was engulfed in flames just hours after a devastating suicide incident claimed the life of a 19-year-old resident, identified as Isaac Sackie.

Sackie, a presumed 10th-grade student at Dolo Town Public School, was discovered deceased, hanging from a tree in a nearby area. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community, igniting widespread sorrow and concern among residents.

Reports indicate that Sackie left behind a note, the details of which remain undisclosed as authorities continue their investigations. There is currently no confirmed link between Sackie's tragic death and the subsequent fire at the health center, prompting local officials to examine both incidents closely.

Dolo Town, one of the prominent settlements in Margibi County's Second District, is now in a state of grief. Community members and local leaders are grappling with the dual tragedies, seeking understanding and support in the wake of these distressing occurrences. As investigations unfold, the town stands united in its search for answers and healing.

Ministry of Health Responds to Dolo's Town Health Center Fire

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has expressed deep concern following a fire outbreak at the Dolo's Town Comprehensive Health Center in Margibi County on Saturday evening, February 22, 2025. While no casualties were reported, the incident has disrupted critical healthcare services in the community.

Community members, Firestone Fire Service, and the RIA Fire Department swiftly responded to contain the fire, demonstrating a collective effort to mitigate the situation. The MOH has since mobilized senior officials to the affected site to assess the damage and implement measures to restore health services as soon as possible.

In a statement released by the MOH, Dr. Catherine T. Cooper, Chief Medical Officer and Representative of the Liberian Government (RL), led a delegation of senior health officials to the scene. Their primary focus was to evaluate the extent of the damage and establish a plan to resume essential healthcare operations at the center.

Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, Minister of Health, has directed the Liberia National Police and the Liberia National Fire Service to conduct an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire. The Ministry has emphasized the importance of a thorough and transparent inquiry to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In the meantime, the MOH has initiated immediate intervention measures to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery. Out-Patient Department (OPD) services are being prioritized for restoration to the community. However, emergency cases and those requiring hospital admission will be temporarily referred to nearby healthcare facilities, including the 14th Military Hospital, Duside Hospital, Unification Town Health Center, and the Cotton Tree Health Center. To facilitate patient referrals, an ambulance has been stationed at the Dolo's Town Comprehensive Health Center.

The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the affected community continues to receive essential healthcare services while the necessary repairs and investigations are underway.