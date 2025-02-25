Nigeria: NPFL Preview - Enyimba, 3sc Rekindle Rivalry in Aba As Lobi, Nasarawa United Intensify Battle for Survival

With the season nearing its peak, every point matters; from the soaring aspirations of top teams to the desperate fight for survival among the relegation battlers

The 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League is heating up and the Matchday 26 fixtures on Wednesday and Thursday are set to deliver a host of mouth-watering encounters and storied rivalries across the country.

The stars are shining and seem to be in alignment for Southwestern teams in the league.

In Lafia, Remo Stars would be seeking to maintain their 10 points gap at the top, away from Shooting Stars who have a block buster encounter against eternal rivals, nine-time champions of the league, and sleeping giants Enyimba International FC.

Rivers United, Abia Warriors, and Ikorodu City complete the top 5 accordingly, goal difference the only differential between the former 2 on 39 points, while the latter is on 38 points just 1 behind the chasing duo in 5th.

Plateau United sit just above the relegation waters in 16th, with a better goal difference than Sunshine, whose stars are failing to shine bright this season in 17th but on the same points as the former.

Akwa and Nasarawa are United in the relegation battle on points (24) with the promise keepers just ahead in 18th, while their counterparts are in 19th behind them on the log.

For Lobi, they are in no way looking like stars as they are currently rooted at the bottom of the log, and would be hoping the change in manager again can bring about a change in fortunes for the side.

Renewed rivalry in Aba

(Enyimba vs. Shooting Stars)

In the first game of the day, Enyimba International, fresh from their FA Cup loss to Ahudiyannem FC, will be seeking for the scalp of their illustrious opponents from Ibadan, who scrapped through their opponents Crown FC in theirs as well, a game they won 4-2 on penalties after extra time.

Based on current form in the league the people's elephants have a slightly better run, with 2 wins sandwiched with 3 losses in 5, while the Oluyole Warriors aren't far behind with a win, 2 losses and a draw in 5, as it promises to be a battle to the finish.

While, the hosts will be seeking to regain lost grounds, and would be depending largely on home comforts, the Ibadan warlords will be seeking to make up for the disappointing draw at home, with at least a point in Aba against some believe is a weakend Enyimba side.

This is a mouth-watering encounter any neutral fan should be watching out for!

Battle at the "Cathedral"

(Rangers Int'l vs Sunshine Stars)

Defending champions, Rangers International will be seeking to pile more misery on Sunshine Stars, as the Akure Gunners seem to have lost their spark from the early days of the season.

The Flying Antelopes had their ox gored from cloud nine after their humbling in a one-nil away loss at Abia Warriors, the side who before that game had won 2-1 against runaway league leaders Remo Stars.

They will be hoping they can get the scalp of another Southwestern side in their battle to at least make the continent again, if they can't reclaim their title which their gaffer has said is on its way to Ikenne already.

As for their opponents, the Owena Wales will be hoping for a miracle to get all 3 points away at the famous cathedral, a feat which might lift them out of relegation waters to comfort at least for another week.

In Ilorin (Kwara United vs Abia Warriors)

Resurgent duo Kwara United and Abia Warriors will be battling it out for 3 points in Ilorin, as the hosts will be seeking to revenge their painful one-nil away loss in Abia, earlier in the season.

With both sides in similar form with 3 wins in 5, and the away side slightly better with a win in their last league game, this tie promises an exciting encounter.

The Afonja Warriors will be seeking to get back to winning ways backed by home comfort, while the Warriors from the east will be hoping to get back to back wins, causing an upset in Ilorin.

It's a battle of fourth against ninth on the log with just 4 points separating both sides, every point from this game would matter to either side.

David Vs Goliath

(Nasarawa United vs. Remo Stars)

From experience most coaches will say, they'd rather avoid a relegation battler towards the tale end of the season, as one wouldn't be sure of what to expect from the team, but one thing is quite certain, they wouldn't go down without a fight.

The above is the case between 19th on the log Nasarawa United (the solid miners) and 10 points gap table toppers, who majority is tipping for the NPFL crown in the ongoing season Remo Stars.

The Solid Miners will be seeking to mine three points on home soil from the Skyblue Stars excessive 10 points to give them a hope for survival in an otherwise forgettable season.

For the Daniel Ogunmodede led side; the most in form team in the league, with 4 wins in 5, they would be going all out to pile more misery on the side who have managed to get a win, 2 losses, and back to back draws in their last 5.

Do the solid miners have enough fight in them to mine the golden 3 points on home soil? Or would the well oiled and drilled stars from Ikenne, continue to sparkle the points to glory? Only 90 minutes action can tell.

Other games

Plateau United will be hoping to get revenge of their one-nil loss in the reverse fixture against Bayelsa United

The Peace Boys will be going all out to get 3 points to remain afloat in the safe zone.

While Ladan Bosso's side from the south south region would be hoping they can at least get a point to consolidate their position on the log.

Hosts, Heartland will be primed up to face last season's Federation Cup champions Elkanemi Warriors who have gradually lost steam in their chase for continental slots, losing 3, drawing 1 and wining just 1 game in their last 5.

While their hosts are not in an excellent run of form themselves but, will be confident to get all 3 points, with the guarantee of home comforts behind them.

Lobi Stars after the departure of Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi, will be hoping for "a new manager bounce" to see off a diligent but inconsistent Niger Tornadoes.

The "Yes Father boys" who got a point in Minna in the reverse fixture will be hoping to get all three in this, to aid their survival, if that's ever going to happen.

But they'd have to find a way to silence Tornadoes midfield lynchpin "Papa Mustapha Daniel" who has been a major influence for the Ikon Allah boys this season, who has well will be gunning for as much points as they can get.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano; Pillars will be seeking to pile more misery on visitors Akwa United, currently 18th on the log and deep in relegation waters, as the promise keepers have failed to keep their promises to their teeming fans this season.

Bendel Insurance will play host to Ikorodu City in Benin under the floodlights, while Katsina United will be away in Port Harcourt against Rivers United for the first Thursday game.

Full Fixtures

Wednesday 26 February

Enyimba International vs. Shooting Stars

Rangers Int'l vs Sunshine Stars

Kwara United vs Abia Warriors

Nasarawa United vs. Remo Stars

Plateau United vs Bayelsa United

Heartland Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

Lobi Stars vs Niger Tornadoes

Kano Pillars vs Akwa United

Thursday 27 February

Bendel Insurance vs Ikorodu City

Rivers United vs Katsina United