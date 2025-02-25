Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Union Demands Immediate Release of Detained Staff

25 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebunoluwa Sessou

The leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately release three of its staff members who were arrested and remain in custody.

The DSS reportedly arrested the three assembly staff last Friday for interrogation over an incident that occurred the previous Monday, when DSS operatives stormed the Assembly, claiming to be acting on an invitation.

Addressing assembly members and the media, Babatunde Ogunlana, Chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Lagos Chapter, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Director-General of the DSS, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other relevant authorities to intervene immediately.

Ogunlana stressed the union's firm stance, vowing "No Retreat, No Surrender" in their demand for the release of their detained colleagues.

