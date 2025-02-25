Nigeria: New Cabinet - Eno Assigns Portfolios, Moves Ex-Finance Commissioner to New Ministry

25 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

The new cabinet has 27 members.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Monday assigned portfolios to new commissioners in the state, a few hours after he inaugurated the new State Executive Council.

In a press release issued on Monday by the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Enobong Uwah, the former commissioner for Finance, Linus Nkan, is now the commissioner for economic development, while Emem Bob, who was previously in charge of economic development, is now in charge of the finance ministry.

Mr Nkan, a former staff member of Zenith Bank, was first appointed finance commissioner by Mr Eno's predecessor, Udom Emmanuel. He held this position for over a year in the current administration until Mr Eno dissolved and reconstituted the cabinet.

Also, the former information commissioner, Ini Ememobong, has been moved to the Ministry of Special Duties & Ibom Deep Seaport.

The new Commissioner for Information is Aniekan Umanah, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Mr Umanah is returning to the ministry after serving as the information commissioner in the state during then-Governor Godswill Akpabio's administration.

Governor Eno retained the following commissioners in their ministries: Uko Udom, justice; Offiong Offor, agriculture; Eno Ibanga, works and fire service; Frank Archibong, local government and chieftaincy affairs; Iniobong Ekong, lands; Koko Essien, internal security & waterways.

Other commissioners with their portfolios are Ekem John, health; Anthony Udoh, transport; Iniobong Robson, power; Nsikak Ekong, environment and mineral resources; Inibehe Etukudoh, women affairs and social welfare; Ubong Umo, education; Frank Ekpenyong, science and digital economy; Ubuo Ubuo, water resources and sanitation; Ubong Inyang, trade and investments; Emem Ibanga, humanitarian affairs; Anieti Udofia, culture & tourism; and Ekerete Ekanem, youth development.

The two special advisers in the cabinet are Kufre Udosen, who is responsible for political and social reorientation, and Alice Ekpenyong, who is responsible for cooperative and rural development.

