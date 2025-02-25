Nigeria: Police Confirm Killing of Two Farmers in Edo

25 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The victims were attacked in their farms by suspected herders.

The police command in Edo State has confirmed the killing of two farmers in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area, by suspected herders.

The victims, identified as Batemue Ebo and Christopher Bello were reportedly attacked on their way to the farm on Monday.

Confirming the incident, Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo, said the chief of Okpekpe reported the attack at about 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

"The command received a report today at about 0900hrs from the Chief of Okpekpe that two of his subjects were attacked and killed in their farms by suspected herdsmen.

"The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and mobile police officers deployed in Uzanu arrived at the scene and found their lifeless bodies," Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, stated.

In response to the killings, Mr Yamu said the police had reviewed security arrangements in the area to track down the perpetrators and prevent further attacks.

"Security arrangements in the area have been reviewed to go after the criminals and forestall reoccurrence," he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the killing occurred three days after 23 farmers were feared killed in an attack on seven farming settlements in Ovia South West Local Government of the state.

The attacks have heightened concerns over rising insecurity in rural communities, particularly in farming settlements where farmers have suffered repeated attacks.

