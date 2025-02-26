Nigeria's Killer Fuel Tankers - Accidents and Explosions Are Common - How to Stop Them

analysis

Fuel tanker explosions and accidents are common in Nigeria, often caused by the poor state of roads and badly maintained vehicles. A government spokesperson said in February 2025 that 300 people had died from fuel tanker explosions in the four months from October 2024 to January 2025. But nobody is ever held accountable. Gladys Chukwurah, an urban planner with research on explosions, shares insights into the causes, consequences and possible solutions.

How frequent are fuel tanker accidents on Nigerian roads?

Official figures are hard to come by. Research, however, showed that from January 2009 to October 2024, there were 169 fuel tanker accidents which led to 1,613 deaths. For the 16 year review, 2019 had the highest number of accident cases and deaths at 29 and 203 respectively. Accidents were least frequent in 2009, 2012 and 2014, with three in each.

Some of the most recent accidents have included:

In Niger State, northern Nigeria, an accident on 18 January 2025 killed 86 people and injured dozens.

In Agbor, Delta State, five people were killed on 5 January 2025 when a tanker exploded after losing control.

In Jigawa State, northern Nigeria, an explosion in October 2024 killed more than 150 people.

What factors enable these accidents?

A huge amount of hazardous and flammable material is transported by road in Nigeria. It is difficult to quantify: figures are not available publicly. But it raises concerns about safety and about protecting the environment against spills and pollution.

Based on accident reports and my personal research, the main factors contributing to accidents are:

Incompetent drivers: some drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Bad roads: tankers have to avoid potholes and ditches.

On-street parking: where there are no parking lots for trucks, they often park on both sides of the road, hindering the flow of traffic.

Overloading: sometimes an oil tanker that was designed to carry a maximum load of 33,000 litres is upgraded to convey a maximum of 45,000 litres - but is found carrying as much as 75,000 litres. The government recently decided to bar tankers carrying 60,000 litres from Nigerian roads, effective 1 March.

Brake failure: drivers and owners sometimes ignore faults that can lead to brake failure.

Scooping fuel from fallen tankers: this is dangerous but common among Nigerians. Many people have died as a result, because these tankers usually catch fire.

Petrol stations are built in residential areas in between houses. This makes people and properties vulnerable to fire incidents, especially when fuel tankers have spilled their contents.

What are the effects of these accidents on the environment?

Fuel tanker accidents result in oil spillage, which causes fire outbreaks and the release of hazardous polluting substances. The gaseous and particulate matter emissions from accidents affect air quality. Studies show that toxic air pollutants are associated with cancer and with cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological diseases. Inhaling carbon monoxide from the fire and fumes is extremely harmful.

The environmental impact of these accidents on soil consists of erosion and contamination. It influences natural vegetation and results in deforestation around the accident site.

The accidents also affect the urban landscape. Houses, farm lands and vehicles burnt as a result of accidents cause environmental degradation. Burnt vehicles are often left on the road for a long time, causing a nuisance. They also create physical barriers, generate odour and look ugly. Accidents damage or destroy urban infrastructure such as high tension wire, as well as trees that provide valuable shade.

How can they be avoided?

Accidents can be prevented by restructuring the built environment, providing dedicated parking spaces for fuel tankers, and constructing good roads. Petrol stations should not be built in residential areas.

Nigeria must also revive the railway system and build more fuel depots. These would reduce heavy dependence on the roads to transport fuel. In the early years after 1960, the Nigerian railway accounted for about one third of freight traffic based on my research findings. Petroleum products were moved as cargo by rail and this contributed to the growth of many towns and cities. The roads then were safer for other vehicles and pedestrians. In 2024 the railway transported 362,327 tons of goods, indicating a surge in freight traffic using rail.

Government must come up with laws that regulate the movement of fuel tankers. There should be a time frame for their movement, preferably between 8pm and 6am, when the roads are relatively free of other kinds of vehicles. This could be a temporary measure until the railways are fully rehabilitated.

There should also be a way of screening fuel tankers before they get on the road, to check their working condition. The tankers are not screened presently.

Regrettably, the fuel companies and the haulage companies bear no consequences for accidents, environmental harm, injuries and deaths. This must change too.

Gladys Ogochukwu Chukwurah, Lecturer and Researcher, University of Nigeria