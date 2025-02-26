Liberia: Court Rules in Capitol's Arson Case

The Monrovia City Court Stipendiary Magistrate, L. Ben Barco, rules in favor of the state in the Capitol building arson case.

The case, which involves Defendants Thomas Etheridge and Eric Sasay, has attracted significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the crime.

In his ruling delivered on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Magistrate Barco emphasized that "The prosecution had presented enough evidence to establish a prima facie case."

This means that the evidence adduced was sufficient to warrant further legal proceedings against the defendants, Thomas Etheridge and Eric Sasay, for the charges brought against them in the Capitol building arson case.

The court's decision indicates that the case will proceed, and the defendants will have to answer to the charges. If found guilty, they could face serious legal consequences.

The ruling further highlighted testimony from the prosecution's first witness, who provided crucial details about the case.

According to the witness, Defendants Etheridge and Sasay allegedly conspired and coordinated their actions to purchase gasoline, which was then used to set the Capitol Building on fire. The fire resulted in the destruction of property worth over eight million U.S. dollars.

The court clarifies that the case is still in its preliminary examination stage, and the prosecution is responsible for proving a prima facie case against the defendants.

Besides arson case, the defendants were also accused of attacking a police officer during the incident. The officer allegedly suffered injuries that left him unconscious, and his firearm was stolen.

The court notes that testimonies of all three prosecution witnesses were consistent and corroborative in detailing how the defendants, along with their co-conspirators, gained access to the Capitol Building.

According to the witnesses, the defendants' primary intention was to disrupt the proceedings of lawmakers in the Joint Chambers. This coordinated effort to interrupt governmental operations adds another layer to the charges against the defendants.

In his ruling, Magistrate Barco acknowledges that "the prosecution had presented substantial evidence in an effort to establish a prima facie case. This evidence included materials collected from the crime scenes, as well as data retrieved from electronic gadgets."

The court emphasizes that unless the defense can effectively rebut this evidence, it would remain strong and stand as facts in the case.

The Monrovia City Court has ordered the clerk of court to transmit the case records, along with Defendants Thomas Etheridge and Eric Sasay, to the First Judicial Circuit, Criminal Court "A" for further proceedings.

This decision signifies that the case has moved beyond the preliminary examination stage, where the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case. Now, the higher court will take over for a more in-depth trial process, during which both the prosecution and defense will present their full arguments and evidence.

On Wednesday morning, December 18, 2024, residents of the capital, Monrovia, woke up to thick black smoke and flames from the Capitol building, destroying the entire joint chambers of the legislature.