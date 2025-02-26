Zimbabwe: Zim's Insurance Market Value Seen At U.S.$2,51bn

THE value of gross written premium (GWP) in Zimbabwe's insurance market is projected to reach US$2,51 billion this year, driven by non-life insurance growth, a global statistics firm has said.

Data and business intelligence experts, Statistica, in a report on Zimbabwe insurance, said non-life insurance would continue to dominate Zimbabwe's insurance market, projected to account for US$1,45 billion in 2025.

The value of Zimbabwe's insurance industry is estimated to be around US$661,4 million in 2023, measured by market size, amid a growing trend in GPW across various insurance categories.

"The average spending per capita in the insurance market is estimated to be US$144,71 in 2025," reads part of the report.

The firm noted that as the economy continues to evolve, insurance companies in Zimbabwe should adapt to changing market conditions and customer preferences to maintain their competitiveness and drive growth in the industry.

According to the report, Zimbabwe's insurance market is experiencing a surge in demand for agricultural insurance due to the country's heavy reliance on agriculture.

As an agricultural-based nation, Zimbabwe heavily depends on its agricultural sector for food production, employment generation, and export earnings generation. However, insurance penetration in the sector remains low, estimated below 2 percent. But the Government, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) and insurance companies have since developed an agricultural insurance index product dubbed the Farmers' Basket, which aims to protect smallholder farmers against early and late dry spells and multiple production risks, which can lead to a significant reduction in yield.

According to the report, customer preferences in the insurance market in Zimbabwe have been shifting towards more comprehensive coverage options, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of insurance protection.

"Customers are increasingly seeking policies that offer a wider range of benefits and coverage, indicating a maturing market where individuals and businesses are looking to safeguard their assets and mitigate risks.

"Trends in the market show a significant increase in the uptake of digital insurance solutions and online distribution channels.

"This trend is driven by the growing penetration of internet services and mobile technology in Zimbabwe, making it easier for insurance companies to reach a larger customer base and streamline their operations," reads the report.

Additionally, the report reads that there is a rise in demand for innovative insurance products tailored to specific needs, such as micro-insurance for low-income households and specialised coverage for emerging industries.

Statista said local special circumstances, such as the economic challenges and currency fluctuations in Zimbabwe, have had a direct impact on the insurance market.

"In response to these uncertainties, insurance companies have been adjusting their product offerings and pricing strategies to remain competitive and sustainable in the market.

"Moreover, regulatory changes and compliance requirements have also influenced the way insurance products are structured and marketed in Zimbabwe.

"Underlying macroeconomic factors, including inflation rates, gross domestic product (GDP) growth and foreign exchange dynamics, play a crucial role in shaping the insurance market in Zimbabwe."

Economic stability and growth prospects are key determinants of consumer confidence and purchasing power and affect the demand for insurance products.

Insurance has become a fundamental cornerstone of the modern-day economy, providing financial security in an otherwise uncertain world. From protecting individual livelihoods to upholding commercial ventures, the global insurance industry continues to grow.

Both the number and cost of global risks are rising due to drivers such as climate change and cybercrime, and the trends are impacting the insurance industry.

Cybercrime is consistently seen as a leading risk to global business by risk management experts. Meanwhile, the cost of natural disaster losses rose over the past two decades. These risks are likely to grow in the future, which will sustain the growth of the insurance sector.

Statista is a global data and business intelligence platform with an extensive collection of statistics, reports, and insights on over 80 000 topics from 22 500 sources in 170 industries.

Established in Germany in 2007, Statista operates in 8 locations worldwide and employs around 1 100 professionals.

The firm said when comparing globally, the United States leads with the highest nominal value of US$3,9 trillion in 2025.

