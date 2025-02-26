Liberia: Key Boakai Ally Urges President to Take Bold Action for Economic Growth

Monrovia — Senator James Biney has called on President Joseph Boakai to "develop the spine to lead" amid mounting controversy over the reappearance of US$374,000 allocated to the Turkish company Karpower in the national budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

This comes after a heated debate in the Senate over the allocation of funds for Karpower, a company involved in providing floating power plants.

Members of the Senate had previously removed this amount from the 2024 budget during the recast, but it was found to have resurfaced in the 2025 budget under the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

This has raised serious concerns about transparency and accountability, especially since the government had earlier rejected the deal with Karpower.

Senator Biney expressed disappointment with President Boakai's leadership, stating that the country has been far too reliant on foreign aid, which he believes is an unsustainable strategy for Liberia's economic growth.

"It is dangerous for Liberia to depend on foreign aid to generate revenue for development," Biney said. "We need innovative ways to increase our revenue, but the government must be willing to face challenges head-on."

Biney, who supported President Boakai in his quest for leadership, added that Boakai must show the resolve to address Liberia's revenue-generation challenges. He cited the underperformance of the forestry sector, where he said international partners now control much of the revenue, and the stagnation in Liberia's energy sector, particularly the import of plywood despite the country's vast rainforests.

The senator emphasized that Liberia should be exporting logs instead of importing plywood, asserting that with strong leadership, the country could maximize its natural resources to generate revenue, create jobs, and increase the value of its currency.

He called on President Boakai to demonstrate a stronger will to stand up against exploitative practices and take control of the country's sectors, particularly logging, which should be a key revenue driver.

Additionally, Biney pointed out that the Port of Harper has not been dredged for over 20 years, and foreign interests continue to profit from Liberia's iron ore sector, providing the country with minimal benefits. "For too long, leaders have failed to develop the spine to stand against these practices," Biney said, adding that it is time for President Boakai to step up and demonstrate strong leadership.

"What we need is leadership with the courage and determination to move this country forward," he stated.

Meanwhile, Senator Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County raised further questions about the handling of the Karpower allocation, stating that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) had kept the funds in the budget despite the Senate's removal of the allocation. He called for a thorough investigation into how the funds were used.

Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Ngafuan, responded by clarifying that the money for Karpower had not been spent, asserting that the budget contains appropriations intended for various projects, which are adjusted as necessary throughout the year.

However, Senator Brown rejected this explanation, calling it a form of deception. He demanded transparency, pointing to the allocation's mismanagement and calling for accountability.

As the debate over the Karpower allocation continues, many are now questioning the priorities of the Boakai administration. Critics argue that the government should prioritize resolving outstanding debts, such as the CLSG debt to Côte d'Ivoire, rather than redirecting funds to a controversial project like Karpower. Energy analysts also stress the importance of focusing on sustainable energy solutions that align with Liberia's long-term development goals.