Liberia: Ex-Prosecutor Tied to Release of Rep. Bility's Son in Drug Case

Former Acting Montserrado County Attorney Swahilo Sesay has been linked to the release of Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility's son, Peach Bility.

Cllr. Sesay is alleged to have used his influence to secure the release of defendant Bility while serving as County Attorney. Reports indicate that he obtained bond for Bility from Sky Insurance Company, despite being the prosecutor who signed the defendant's indictment.

Legal experts argue that such dual representation--acting as both a government prosecutor and a private lawyer--undermines judicial integrity. Before defendant Bility's reincarceration at the Monrovia Central Prison on February 25, 2025, Cllr. Sesay formally recused himself from the case, naming Cllr. Arthur Johnson as his replacement.

Following Sesay's submission, Judge Dixon criticized his involvement, stating that the former County Attorney should have known he could not represent a defendant whose indictment he signed as a government prosecutor. However, the judge also justified Bility's release, citing provisions of Liberia's amended drug law that allow bail for certain offenses.

Former Acting Montserrado County Attorney Swahilo Sesay

Judge Dixon referenced Chapter 13, Section 13.1 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which states that a person in custody for a capital offense is entitled to bail before conviction unless there is strong evidence or a great presumption of guilt. The law further grants automatic bail rights for non-capital offenses before conviction or during an appeal.

Despite the controversy, Judge Dixon approved Sesay's request to withdraw from the case, leaving Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson to take charge of the prosecution. Defendant Bility was originally indicted in May 2024 for unlicensed possession, sale, and distribution of controlled substances. He has since been remanded to the Monrovia Central Prison awaiting trial.

Bility was arrested in March 2024 by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) for allegedly possessing illicit drugs. According to the LDEA charge sheet, he was found in possession of 500 grams of marijuana, 24.1 grams of Kush, a single-barrel gun, a black pistol, and ammunition. His arrest took place at Miami Beach in Monrovia following a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The LDEA confirmed that Bility was informed of his constitutional rights before admitting to smoking narcotics publicly. Investigators revealed that the drugs found in his vehicle were not prescription-based, violating sections 14.85 and 14.89 of Liberia's amended drug law.