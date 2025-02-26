Liberia: Bishop Brown Demands Probe Into Unexplained Deaths Across Liberia

Former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), Bishop Dr. Kortu K. Brown, has urged the Liberian government, through its security apparatus, to thoroughly investigate the rising incidents of unexplained deaths across the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator, Bishop Brown expressed deep concern over the alarming number of citizens being murdered in cold blood, with no accountability from the authorities.

"It is frightening when people are being killed, yet the government cannot provide answers. What kind of society is this?" he questioned. "If the government, which is supposed to protect lives and properties, does not care about its citizens, what will become of the ordinary man who cannot afford private security?"

Bishop Brown called on the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police (LNP) to intensify their efforts in addressing these unexplained and mysterious deaths, stressing that public confidence in the justice system is rapidly eroding.

"The police and justice ministry must step up their game if they are to regain the trust of the people. The increasing wave of suspicious deaths is unacceptable in our society," he asserted.

The general overseer of the New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic Pentecostal International Church also reminded the Unity Party-led government of its campaign promise to ensure security and restore public trust.

"The Liberian people voted for Joseph N. Boakai and the Unity Party on the basis of 'Rescue,' and as such, this government must do everything within its reach to protect the citizens before the situation spirals out of control," he emphasized.

Bishop Brown further stressed that justice, the rule of law, and accountability are non-negotiable responsibilities of any government. He urged President Boakai to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that families grieving suspicious deaths receive justice.

"Ensuring justice, upholding the rule of law, holding perpetrators accountable, and providing closure to affected families are fundamental responsibilities that no government can afford to ignore or sweep under the carpet," he warned.