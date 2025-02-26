Liberia: Motion to Dismiss Key Corruption Case in Liberia Set for Ruling February 28

Monrovia — A critical motion to dismiss a high-profile corruption case involving several former senior Liberian government officials, including former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, is set to be decided on Friday, February 28.

The motion, filed by the defense, argues that the case should be dismissed due to its connection to sensitive national security issues and claims of political bias.

Prosecutors, however, maintain that the case is valid and should continue, emphasizing that the legal exemption for the President in national security matters does not extend to the defendants.

The charges center on alleged financial misconduct during the defendants' tenure, particularly regarding improper transfers of over one billion Liberian dollars and half a million U.S. dollars from the Central Bank of Liberia to the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) without proper documentation or oversight.

The defense argues the transfers were authorized for national security purposes, while prosecutors contend they violated financial regulations.

Filed on February 24, the motion to dismiss also claims the matter should be handled by the National Security Agency (NSA) instead of the Criminal Court "C." The defense insists the charges are politically motivated, citing their roles in the previous administration.

The prosecution has pointed to previous cases, such as that of former Defence Minister Brownie Samukai, where similar charges were pursued despite national security concerns. They argue that, like Samukai, the former officials should be held accountable for their alleged actions.

The ruling on this motion will be a key moment in Liberia's fight against corruption, as it could either advance the case or derail efforts to hold the accused accountable.