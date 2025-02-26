Gambia: Yahya Jammeh Expels Hon Bakary Badjie From APRC

Former president Yahya Jammeh.(file photo)
26 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

Former President Yahya Jammeh has expelled Hon. Bakary K. Badjie, the lawmaker for Foni Bintang Karanai from so-called APRC after declaring his (Badjie) intention to run for president in the 2026 presidential election.

In an audio message, former President Yahya Jammeh stated: "With immediate effect from the 24th of February, Bakary K. Badjie is hereby expelled from the party and this is not up for negotiation."

"I want to make it very clear that neither any of the members of the National Assembly nor I was informed about it."

"I want the loyal party militants to strengthen our unity, expand and get the good people that are development-oriented; people who are patriotic citizens, not tribalists, to join the party so that we can take back our country and save it from sinking," he stressed.

"For the Gambia to develop, we have to reconcile our differences; work collectively with the same goals and aspirations as members of the party."

"Gambia is bigger than any individual or any tribe. Other countries are developed because they work together to develop their countries by protecting and having the best interest of the country at heart."

He highlighted that Gambia was admired by so many countries despite the fact that it is one of the poorest countries.

Therefore, he said people should not be carried away by their selfish interest.

"Some of us are just following our selfish interest instead of following the interest of the country."

He made it clear that "nobody should be blamed about the honourable's decision, or accused of complicity with him because the rest of the members of the National Assembly are honorable people who would not betray the party at this stage."

"I also want to make it very clear to the people that are peddling stories that he must have discussed his intentions with me, that it is wrong. I heard the news the same way the rest of the party and the country heard it," he clarified.

He noted that he had never spoken to him except once - "when the executive was being formed, and each member of the executive was given a role to play, and his role was to encourage agriculture so that the slogan: 'grow what you eat and eat what you grow' would be revived at the local level for the women and the youth. That was the last and last time I spoke to him. Since then, I've never communicated to him."

He urged his party members to stay firm and work together for the betterment of the country.

