Gambia: Samaritan Jawara Donates Ramadan Food Items Worth Over D9m

Abubakary Jawara, a prominent business tycoon and renowned philanthropist, and the Chief Executive Officer of GACH Global, through his foundation has once again demonstrated his generosity by making a remarkable donation of food items to support Muslims during the Ramadan.

The initiative, valued at D9.6 million, is a continuation of the foundation's commitment to assisting disadvantaged households nationwide.

This aid package generally comprises essential resources, including 7,000 bags of rice and 2,000 bags of sugar, specifically designed to mitigate poverty and promote community cohesion during the holy month of Ramadan.

In recent years, the foundation has distributed thousands of bags of rice and sugar, among other essentials as part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility and the socio-economic advancement of The Gambia.

This year's distribution aims to uphold this tradition, showcasing Mr. Jawara's unwavering dedication to philanthropic work and his commitment to uplifting communities. His charitable endeavours have garnered him multiple awards, both nationally and internationally.

During the presentation ceremony at the GACH headquarters, Abubakary Jawara emphasised his foundation's unwavering commitment to supporting Gambians, particularly those in need, saying: "My goal is not only to engage in our nation's development, but I am also determined to tackle the challenges facing Gambians today," he stated.

"Charity is a long-standing tradition in our family, a legacy passed down from our late father. We are dedicated to continuing this noble path, not for recognition, but to assist fellow Muslims during this significant month of Ramadan," the GACH boss noted.

For his part, Yusupha Jawara expressed gratitude to the donor for his unwavering commitment to aiding Muslims and the Gambian community,

"We pray that this generous spirit of Ramadan donations endures year after year, spreading hope and assistance to those who are in need."

"Charity is a selfless act, not merely a show of wealth or social standing. As the Prophet (PBUH) taught us, the hand that gives is always above the one that receives. It is crucial for each of us to embody this spirit of generosity and to contribute what we can."

"As the saying goes, charity begins at home. Our efforts did not start elsewhere but within our own families, among friends, and in our communities."

Haggi Jawara, the consul general in Angola, emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the country. He urged Gambian citizens to uphold harmony and extend a helping hand to one another, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Abdoulie Fatty expressed his sincere appreciation to the Jawara Foundation for its unwavering commitment to supporting those in need throughout Ramadan.

"With more individuals like the GACH leader, our community would face far fewer challenges, particularly during this sacred month."

Imam Kebou Cham, a distinguished scholar, expressed his gratitude to Jawara for his unwavering dedication to advancing humanitarian efforts in the country.

"The importance of supporting Muslims, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan, cannot be overstated. In these times of significant economic challenges worldwide, Jawara's commitment to aiding Muslims in their observance of fasting is truly commendable and deserving of recognition."

