Gambia: Creating an Enabling Environment for Media!

Freedom of expression is a key ingredient in measuring the strength of any democracy. In essence, it is the life blood of any thriving democracy.

A nation's democracy to a larger extent measures when and which people are free to express themselves including the media.

Journalists in the country in the past used to experience challenges in their line of work. This was due to the harsh environment created by the past regime, that to some extent saw journalists as enemies of the state. The past regime also devised means by coming up with laws that didn't only stifle free press but also criminalises both their utterances and publications to make it easy to jail them.

We have seen in the past how media organisations were burnt down and journalists attacked and killed, while others were forced into exile.

On the contrary, since the advent of this new democratic dispensation in 2017, the country has seen proliferation of media outlets from televisions, online news networks to others.

The inauguration on Monday of a multi-million dalasi new State-of-the-Art Star FM/TV office complex, an independent media organisation by President Adama Barrow is a testament to the government's resolve to work with private media for more national development. It also symbolises the government's readiness to open a new chapter with independent media organisations in the country. This is unprecedented.

The investment made by Haji Baniko Sissoho, proprietor of Star FM and TV has been exemplary, looking at the number of people it will employ. He in no small measure creates jobs for a number of Gambians, while contributing to national development.

To this end, we call on businessmen to emulate him and invest in the country's media sector. The magnificent edifice signifies not only growth, progress and an invaluable investment in the country's media landscape.

At this juncture, we also want to commend the government for enacting the Access to Information (ATI) Act on 25 August 2021, which is a move in the right direction. Many view this as the first step towards enabling the right to access information in the Gambia. Once fully implemented, it will enable individuals to obtain information from public institutions.

As rightly stated by the president at the event, independent media is an essential pillar in democracy and as such it is important for all practicing journalists to strive for excellence while upholding ethical journalism. As journalists we must be responsible in our work. This is vital in winning the trust and confidence of the public.

We would urge the government to still continue creating that enabling environment and as well repeal other harsh laws to enable journalists to work with ease in the country.

As journalists, let's always remember our cardinal role in educating, informing and entertaining the public, while at the same time uniting a nation and fostering accountability and citizen participation in any thriving democracy. Together, we can make the Gambia great even to the envy of all in the region and beyond.

