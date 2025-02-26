Nigeria: Growing Concern Over Super Eagles Injury Woes

26 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The growing injury concerns surrounding the Super Eagles ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers may have increased after captain William Troost-Ekong missed his second straight league game in Saudi Arabia.

Before this absence, Ekong has been ever-present for Al Kholood having played all 20 matches.

The 31-year-old central defender was not listed for his team's 1-0 home win over Odion Ighalo's Al Wehda last Saturday.

Yesterday, he was also not on the matchday squad for the visit to second-placed Al Hilal, where they lost 5-1.

A source close to the player told SCORENigeria that he was back in England this past weekend to celebrate his daughter's fourth birthday.

He is not at risk of a suspension and there was no word about his health status, though.

