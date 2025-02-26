Nigeria: Mcdowell Leads Liv Golf Line-Up for International Series Macau

26 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The field for the International Series Macau presented by Wynn has been further strengthened with 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell confirmed for the tournament alongside several LIV Golf League stablemates.

The former Ryder Cup star will be joined by his Smash GC team-mate Jason Kokrak of America, as well as Indian star Anirban Lahiri, the Crushers GC player and seven-time winner on the Asian Tour, for the second of 10 elevated events on the schedule, which takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club from March 20-23.

The event forms part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the top three finishers securing a place in the field for this year's fourth major at Royal Portrush. That news has enticed several up-and-coming youngsters from LIV Golf, with American Caleb Surratt, the Legion XIII player entering alongside Frederik Kjettrup, the Dane who signed for Cleeks GC after winning three times in his first season as a pro on the PGA Tour Americas.

American Peter Uihlein, the Range Goats GC star who won twice on the International Series last season, in England and Qatar, is also in the field as are Australian player Lucas Herbert, who finished third in Macau last year, and his Ripper GC team-mate Matt Jones.

LIV Golf wildcard Anthony Kim, the former Ryder Cup player, has also entered alongside Sam Horsfield of Majesticks GC, Branden Grace of Stinger GC and Torque GC's Sebastian Munoz, further strengthening a field that already features two major champions, Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed of 4Aces GC, and defending champion John Catlin.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.