Africa: Aruna, Meshref Shine At 2025 ITTF Africa Cup As Knockout Stage Begins

26 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Defending champions Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Dina Meshref of Egypt, along with Egypt's Omar Assar and Hana Goda, delivered dominant performances at the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup, securing spots in the knockout stage.

Aruna showcased his class with commanding 3-0 victories over Tunisia's Myshaal Sabhi and Benin Republic's Abdel-Kader Salifou. Meshref, maintaining her continental dominance, advanced comfortably to the second round. Assar, Goda, and Nigeria's Olajide Omotayo also progressed, while Congo Brazzaville's Saheed Idowu stunned the home crowd with a 3-1 win over Tunisia's Wassim Essid. In a major upset, Egypt's third seed Mohamed El-Beiali fell 3-0 to Madagascar's Antonie Razafinarivo, while Ethiopia's Darara Mokonen Dufera exited early after two consecutive losses.

The stakes rise as semifinalists will earn spots at the ITTF World Cup, with decisive matches set for Wednesday, February 26.

Tunisia has earned praise for its top-tier event organization. During the opening ceremony, ITTF President Petra Sorling commended the nation for hosting one of Africa's best-run tournaments. ITTF Africa President Wahid Enitan Oshodi also lauded Tunisia's role in promoting the sport, highlighting its rich culture and hospitality.

Over 50 players, comprising 29 men and 21 women from Algeria, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Congo DR, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Egypt, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia, and Zambia, are participating in the three-day tournament.

This event also serves as a qualifier for the ITTF World Cup, with semifinalists in the men's and women's events securing their tickets to the global tournament in China.

