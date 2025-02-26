Nigeria: 'Only 15 Percent of the World's Land Mass, 7 Percent of the Oceans Protected'

The Director of Forestry at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr Moses Ama has disclosed that only 15 per cent of the world's land mass and 7 per cent of the oceans are protected.

He said if nothing is done to further protect more areas, the world will face serious threat to the conservation of biodiversity

He said the linkages between land degradation, deforestation, climate change and biodiversity loss have been clearly established by all our scientific bodies and it is because of these linkages that protected areas are so vital to efforts to preserve the planet.

Dr Ama who stated at the Stakeholders' Workshop on the Status of Forest Reserves and Protected Areas in Nigeria organised by Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) in Abuja on Monday, said they are now facing a biodiversity crisis unprecedented in scale resulting in a "mass extinction event".

He pointed out that around one million species are threatened with extinction, many of them within a few decades and 75% of the terrestrial environment is "severely altered" and more than 85% of the surface of wetlands has disappeared. Adding that the world's oceans are warmer, more acidic, more polluted and losing more oxygen than ever before, causing unprecedented damage to virtually all marine life.

"These alarming figures are stark reminders that the world must unite and act promptly to reverse this trend as we are eroding the very foundation of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide as stated by Sir Robert Watson of IPBES," he said.

He said: "African nations have created over 2 million sq km of protected areas, which is an indication of our joint commitment to the preservation of Africa's rich biodiversity, but we need to do more."

While urging the stakeholders to ensure that their target to protect at least 30% of the Earth's land and sea surface by 2030 is achieved, he said "Well-managed forest reserves and national parks provide security for people and wildlife and establishes an enabling environment, that can attract tourism, combat poaching, protect biodiversity, deliver on international commitments and create decent local jobs."

In his presentation on protected areas, the representative of NCF, Adedamola Ogunsesan said Nigeria has a diverse network of protected areas that play a crucial role in biodiversity conservation, climate regulation and ecosystem services.

He said they are categorised into 17 National Parks, over 1,129 Forest Reserves spread across states and Game Reserves & Wildlife Sanctuaries, which protect specific species and habitats.

Ogunsesan disclosed that many protected areas are challenged by issues of encroachment, illegal logging and agricultural expansion.

Other challenges include lack of updated GIS data limits effective monitoring and enforcement, need for improved management structures, funding and community involvement.

He however pointed that accurate and up-to-date data is essential for global conservation planning, funding, and policy development.