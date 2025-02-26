Nigeria: FG, Catholic Church to Combat Open Defecation By 2030

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, has met with officials from the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to discuss a national campaign against open defecation in Nigeria.

The meeting, which took place at the archbishop's residence in area 1, focused on the urgent need to end open defecation by the year 2030.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Richard Pheelagwah, spoke on the consequences of open defecation, which according to him, include the spread of waterborne diseases, especially at rural communities across the country.

He said, "Water is life," highlighting the critical link between sanitation practices and public health."

He said the church's role in the campaign was vital and called on religious leaders to incorporate messages of sanitation into their teachings to help push the agenda of the campaign.