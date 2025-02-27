Nigeria's Counterterrorism Center Warns of Threats, Launches Review of Strategy

Abuja — Nigeria's National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) warns that terrorist groups are getting more sophisticated -- using new technologies and exploiting political and economic grievances to expand their operations. In response, authorities have launched a review of the national anti-terrorism strategy to address emerging threats.

The official anti-terror strategy document was first developed in 2014 and revised two years later. Authorities say this latest revision is necessary to reflect evolving security threats and ensure counterterrorism measures remain effective.

"The tactics used by non-state actors keep evolving and have become highly unpredictable," said Major General Adamu Garba Laka, the national coordinator of the Counter Terrorism Center. "Nigeria is grappling with the challenges of insecurity, thanks to the efforts made by personnel and agencies in charge of securing the lives of citizens, which has ensured the decline in the number of such incidences."

The review comes three months after Nigerian authorities warned that a new terror group, Lakurawa, has emerged in the northwest region.

Authorities say terrorist organizations are increasingly using advanced technology -- such as encrypted messaging apps, social media recruitment campaigns and drones -- to enhance their operations.

They also exploit poverty, political grievances and weak law enforcement in remote areas to recruit fighters and spread their ideology.

Laka said the updated strategy will redefine the roles of government agencies involved in counterterrorism efforts.

For well over a decade, Nigeria has struggled to curb violence from terrorist groups, including Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Since 2009, more than 35,000 people have been killed, and at least 2 million have been displaced.

Although the overall number of terrorism-related deaths has declined in recent years, threats persist because of persistent poverty and poor governance.

Security analyst Chidi Omeje said the increasing sophistication of terror groups is not surprising.

"I don't see it as something that we didn't expect. That's the reality of emerging security," said Omeje. "They have these links with terror networks, so they'll naturally grow in these proficiencies. So, it's up to us to devise ways to counter those technologies they're using."

Last month, terrorists attacked a military base near Nigeria's border with Niger, killing 20 soldiers.

Security analyst Ebenezer Oyetakin argues that beyond reviewing counterterrorism strategies, authorities need to uncover terrorism financiers.

"When you take a look at the operation of al-Qaida, you compare it with ISIS -- the way they move in their convoy -- and then you compare it with Boko Haram, you'll see the semblance, which means they're too dynamic, they're not just a bunch of illiterates that are trying to make ends meet," said Oyetakin. "We should look for those behind them rather than contending with policies that are not sincerely being implemented."

Africa has become the global epicenter of terrorism, accounting for the highest number of terror-related deaths in 2023.

Last April, Nigeria hosted the African Counter-Terrorism Summit, bringing together hundreds of experts and policymakers to develop a continent-wide strategy against terror groups.

But for now, Nigerian authorities say their focus remains on strengthening the country's resilience against terrorism.