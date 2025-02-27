Liberia: Tapha Manneh Returns As LISCR Coach for Second Stint

Monrovia — Tapha Manneh has been confirmed as the new head coach of LISCR FC, marking his return to the club for a second stint.

The Gambian coach takes over from Theophilus Geekor, who had issues with Heaven Eleven in releasing him to LISCR. Manneh's appointment runs until the end of the season.

According to a statement from LISCR, Manneh will be tasked with guiding the team through the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. The Gambian coach previously managed the team from 2016 to 2021, during which he won five trophies, establishing a successful period for the club.

First Stint at LISCR FC

Manneh's first tenure at LISCR began in October 2016, when the Gardnesville-based first division side appointed him as head coach on a three-year contract.

He replaced Abraham Sesay, who had helped the team avoid relegation after a difficult start to the season. Under Manneh's leadership, LISCR went on to dominate local football, winning all major trophies in Liberia before his departure in 2021.

On his departure in 2021, the club issued a statement thanking Manneh for his remarkable service: "After five years, our journey with Tapha Manneh has come to an end. Five incredible years! Five trophies! The best since you arrived! Thank you Tapha! We wish you all the very best. Forever in our hearts!"

Current Challenges and Return

LISCR FC is currently struggling in the league, sitting in 10th place out of 14 teams with 22 points. On Tuesday, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Citizens of Paynesville FC in the LFA First Division League. The team's performance has been below expectations, and the club is hoping Manneh can steer them back to form.

Manneh's most recent coaching stint was with Bea Mountain FC, where he resigned after a 3-2 loss to Global Pharma on February 19, 2025. Bea Mountain's performance this season has also been underwhelming, as they currently sit in 6th place with 25 points and were eliminated from the Orange Cup by second-division side Samira FC.

Coach Manneh Speaks on His Return

Upon his return to LISCR, Manneh expressed his happiness and gratitude for the opportunity. "I feel at home, especially meeting the players I promoted and who are now key members of the team," he said. "It's not easy to play against LISCR, but we are professionals, and we need to serve. The management believes I can help the team get back on track."

Manneh's Tenure with Liberia U-20

Manneh had a two-year stint as the head coach of Liberia's Under-20 national team. However, his contract was not renewed by the Liberia Football Association (LFA) following a series of poor results, including a failure to qualify for the 2023 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The team only managed one draw and four losses in the qualifiers, leading to his departure after the contract expired on July 31, 2023.

In a message following his departure, Manneh thanked the LFA and the Liberian people for their support but expressed the need for new opportunities. "It takes a minute to say hello and forever to say goodbye. Thank you, Liberia Football Association, and the Liberian people for the opportunity," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Despite the challenges faced with Liberia's U-20 team, Manneh is optimistic about his return to club football and is determined to help LISCR FC improve in the second half of the season.