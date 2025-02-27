Liberia: Rep. Yekeh Kolubah Refutes Alleged Torture By Chinese National Michael Shio

Monrovia — Like Momoh David Father Eddie David, Hon. Yekeh Kulobah has termed the alleged involvement of Micheal Sioh in the saga as ploy to deport the businessman.

Micheal Sioh is a Chinese national who is legally during business in Liberia and providing jobs for several Liberians.

Speaking during his regular podcast, Hon. Yekeh Kolubah, Representative of District 10, Montserrado County, accused members of the House of Representatives of accepting a $300,000 bribe from Chinese businessman Gao Feng, also known as "The Real Minister," to collaborate with Eugene Fahngon and the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) in fabricating the Momoh David torture case.

According to Kolubah, the goal of this alleged scheme was to justify deportation proceedings against Michael Shio based on false allegations orchestrated by Fahngon. A recently obtained medical report from ELWA Hospital raises serious doubts about the claims, contradicting key details of the torture accusations. The report states that David's injuries were caused by fire, not hot oil adding that there were no indications of a dog bite, contradicting earlier claims. And that the burns occurred between January 16 and 17, 2025, not January 13, as previously alleged.

The Pro-Democracy group Alliance for Governance alleged that Fahngon deliberately used a known criminal, Momoh David, to tarnish Shio's reputation while leveraging state-owned media to manipulate public opinion.

Momoh David's inconsistent statements, combined with a police report detailing his history of theft and mob justice attacks, further weaken the credibility of the torture allegations. This case highlights the urgent need for factual integrity and scrutiny over the role of state-owned media in spreading misinformation.

As investigations continue, it is critical to ensure that Liberia's justice system is not manipulated by political and financial interests.

Recently Speaking to FrontPage Africa Eddie David clarified that his son was not beaten at Shio's property, as previously reported, but by community members in Congo Town after Momo was caught attempting to steal solar lights.

Eddie David explained, "I was working on a ship that night near Shio's fence when I heard noises of someone being beaten outside. I went outside and discovered it was my son being attacked by people from the community for stealing solar lights near Shio's fence. I intervened with two others, took him to Shio's property, and explained the situation. It was then that Shio gave us US$20 to take Momo to the police station."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

David further stated that his son had already suffered severe injuries before arriving at Shio's residence. He also accused certain individuals of attempting to use the incident to harm Shio's reputation.

The case has drawn significant attention from Liberia's judicial system, with Shio facing charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and felonious restraint related to his alleged role in the assault of Momo David.