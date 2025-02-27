Liberia: 'Rule of Law Advocates' Demand Justice for Tortured Citizen Momo David Amid Alleged Cover-Up

Monrovia — A coalition of human rights advocates and concerned citizens, operating under the banner of 'Rule of Law Advocates,' is calling on the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the judiciary to hold Chinese national Michael Shio--and a security guard employed by Pilot Security Guard Service--accountable for allegedly torturing Liberian citizen Momo David.

The accused were arrested on February 9, 2025, following allegations that they brutally assaulted David on January 13 in Congo Town. Police investigations indicate that David was apprehended after being accused of attempting to steal a solar panel from Shio's residence. During the incident, reports reveal that David was forcibly restrained in a bathroom and subjected to inhumane treatment, including being tortured with hot oil.

Controversy escalated when reports emerged that Michael Shio was released from Monrovia Central Prison mere minutes after his remand--a move allegedly executed on the order of Associate Justice Yamie Q. Gbeisay. Shio now faces multiple charges, including Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Felonious Restraint, charges that originally warranted his detention.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, February 26, Stephen Kollie, spokesperson for 'Rule of Law Advocates,' condemned the violent assault. "The inhumane treatment inflicted on Momo David is an affront to our justice system," Kollie stated. "If these perpetrators go unpunished, it sends a dangerous message that the rights of Liberians can be trampled without consequence. If David cannot secure justice at home, where else can he turn?"

Another advocate, Gray, emphasized that the incident--allegedly carried out within the supposed safety of Shio's residence--highlights a grave breach of human rights. "We implore the government to treat this case with the urgency it deserves and ensure that justice is served for Momo David and his family," Gray asserted. He further expressed concern over Shio's swift release and subsequent disappearance, suggesting that such actions may indicate an obstruction of justice.

Gray also called on Police Inspector-General Gregory Coleman to address the mounting public outcry. "The silence from our police leadership is unacceptable. Inaction in this matter will only undermine confidence in our justice system," he warned.

The case poses a critical test for President Joseph Boakai's administration. Gray cautioned, "If this situation remains unresolved, it will send a message that Liberia is vulnerable--a nation where foreign nationals can commit violent acts against our citizens without repercussions. No one, regardless of their status or connections, should believe they are above the law."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Advocates are urging nationwide solidarity in demanding accountability, stressing that this case is not merely about one incident but a broader struggle against impunity and injustice. They are calling on the government, civil society, and the international community to closely monitor the proceedings to ensure transparency and fairness in the legal process.

As pressure mounts, all eyes remain on the Liberia National Police and the judiciary to determine whether swift and decisive action will be taken against Michael Shio and his alleged accomplices, in a case that has ignited widespread public outrage and raised serious questions about the state of justice in Liberia.