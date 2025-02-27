Ghana: Do Well to Win Galamsey Fight!

editorial

DURING his campaign last year for the country's presidency, Mr John Dramani Mahama promised to fight illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, in the country.

At the time he was saying this everywhere he went, the Akufo-Addo government had declared a fight against the menace and so some wondered what he would do differently.

Today, he is the President and his government has begun varying the approaches to fighting illegal mining.

Just yesterday, his vice, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, opened a conference in Accra dubbed 'Parliamentarians' Conference on Restoring the Culture of Proper Small-scale Mining in Ghana'.

The Vice President said at the conference that there was the pressing need for collective action to curb illegal mining in the country.

She explained that illegal mining was destroying the country's water bodies, arable lands and forests, and threatening the livelihoods of many communities that depend on these natural resources for survival.

The Ghanaian Times cannot agree with the Vice President more because the effects of illegal mining on the very survival of the entire country is well known to every adult citizen.

To some, the fight against galamsey appears to be a charade and something to make the populace accept that the government has actually risen against the nation wreckers.

Unfortunately, even in the midst of the fight, illegal miners have the impudence to dare the government that they would resist it.

That position clearly gives the impression that there are powerful people behind the galamseyers, hence their impudence and bravado.

The Ghanaian Times, in a number of its editorials last year, did not fail to point out that the fight against galamsey could be won only if three principal stakeholders were ready to put in their genuine efforts.

This paper named these stakeholders as politicians, chiefs and security personnel.

This is why those of us working on The Ghanaian Times are happy that there is a Parliamentarians' Conference on Restoring the Culture of Proper Small-scale Mining in Ghana'.

Involving the parliamentarians in the fight against illegal mining is good for two foremost reasons.

They have constituencies where they can witness illegal mining going on in the communities and where the constituents can easily provide the necessary relevant information.

This means the politician cannot take part in the illegal enterprise as against rumours that some politicians are involved in it.

The second reason is that parliamentarians, as the country's law makers, can now find it incumbent on them to analyse legislation on galamsey and review it, if it is not deterrent enough.

Hopefully, there would be conferences for other stakeholders beyond the chiefs and security personnel.

There is the need to involve judges or the courts, as well as agencies like Lands Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Water Resources Commission, Forestry Commission, Minerals Income and Investment Fund, Ghana Geological Survey Authority, and Ghana Water Company Limited; and also extensively engage community members.

In such engagements, the government must solicit advice on the form the galamsey fight should take.

For instance, a senior lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, Dr Ishmael Quaicoe, has cautioned against the militarisation of the fight against illegal mining, explaining that approach is leading to gun proliferation, and posing security threat to the stability of the country.

He says the government's attempt at fighting illegal mining with brute force has created "victors and losers in a battle," and that small-scale miners would find ways of fighting back.

The crux of the matter is that there are powerful persons behind those engaging in galamsey and the available legislation must be applied to get them to book.