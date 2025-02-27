Ghana: Dvla CEO Commits to Stronger Partnership With Port Operators

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, has said the Authority will continue to work in unison with the various operators at the ports who deal with DVLA.

As an Authority, he said DVLA will continue to discharge its duties as required by law to ensure that clients are served with improved and outmost service delivery.

The Chief Executive said this when he led a team of management members including his Deputy, Foster Akwasi Asante, to the DVLA office at the Tema Port to have first-hand information about their operations.

The working visit afforded the team, the opportunity to interact with staff and operators who deal in DP plates.

Mr Kotey said, the Authority had been mandated by law to provide specific task saying that it was not going to renege on its responsibilities but rather 'go all out to discharge its mandate diligently'.

He cautioned the staff to refrain from acts that seek to mar the image and reputation of the Authority, touching on compromising with the system, relating with middlemen, popularly called 'goro boys', under dealing among others as things that his administration will not countenance.

The staff, assured the Chief Executive and his team of their unwavering support to ensure that their vision, mission and purpose of their appointment is fulfilled.

The Golden Jubilee Terminal Manager of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA), Ms Angela Tawiah-Ahen, assured the team of her outfit's determination and corporation to work together in a quest to put the two agencies on 'a higher footing'.

She however expressed concern about the time of close of work by the bank and asked if that could be extended further.

According to her, considering the magnitude of work at the port to be executed, they had no option but to work late into the night which invariably makes it difficult to close their office to the public.

The Deputy Chief Executive, Foster Akwesi Asante, urged the staff to bring their expertise on board so together, 'we can make DVLA an enviable institution not only within the public sector but to other sectors as well'.

He highlighted plans by the Authority to implement the 24-hour economy vision of the President, John Dramani Mahama, to facilitate improved customer service.

Mr Asante said being a strategic stakeholder of DVLA, he assured the Manager and her team of the Authority's commitment to uphold a cordial working relationship while working together to secure our operations in line with best practices.